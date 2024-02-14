The best countryside properties currently on the market

Whether it is an 17th century mill house or an equestrian farm these countryside properties currently on the market really cut the mustard
OLD MILL HOUSE
ROCKFIELD, MONMOUTH, MONMOUTHSHIRE
The Old Mill House is a late-17th-century country property. It comes with about 2 1/2 acres of land, including a mile of fishing on the River Monnow. There is a three-bedroom eco-lodge in the sale as well as a detached three-room workshop. The 11-bedroom house once provided rehearsal space for the Rockfield Studios, hosting many well-known bands and singers.
Agent: Roscoe Rogers & Knight
Tel: 01600 772929
Guide price: £1.95m
HOLME FARM
COLLINGHAM, NEWARK, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Holme Farm is currently run as an equestrian events centre but the property could be returned to private use. The seven-bedroom farmhouse has been significantly extended, and adjoining the house is an indoor swimming pool. There is stabling for 36 horses and the event space includes a commercial kitchen, a restaurant and bar, and a rooftop dining area.
Agent: Savills
Tel: 01522 508989
Guide price: £3.5m
TALLENTIRE HALL
COCKERMOUTH , CUMBRIA
A Grade II-listed manor house with a fortified tower, Tallentire Hall sits on the edge of the Lake District National Park. The property dates back to the 13th century, with 16th- and 19th-century additions, and comes with 11 acres, including landscaped gardens, woodland and a paddock, as well as a stable block. Three cottages, currently run as holiday lets, are also included in the sale.
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Tel: 020 7591 2207
Guide price: £2.25m
DRAYTON MANOR
DRAYTON, LANGPORT, SOMERSET
Drayton Manor, which stands on the edge of the village of Drayton, is a four-bedroom manor house that comes with two cottages and seven acres of landscaped grounds. The refurbished late-Georgian house is Grade II listed and built of mellow red brick under a Welsh slate roof, while the semi-detached cottages have two and three bedrooms. A stream runs round two sides of the garden and there are two paddocks.
Agent: Knight Frank
Tel: 020 7861 1717
Guide price: £2.39m
BELLE GROVE ESTATE
WATERMILLOCK, PENRITH, CUMBRIA
This Ullswater estate in the heart of the Lake District comes with a harbour, boathouse and shoreline. The main house has four bedrooms together with a two-bedroom annexe. In total the estate extends to 58 acres, including grassland and woodland, and there is a stone barn with planning consent for conversion to a holiday cottage. Belle Grove estate is just over six miles from Penrith.
Agent: Savills
Tel: 01904 617800
Guide price: £5.5m
BARNALINE LODGE
DALAVICH, TAYNUILT, ARGYLLSHIRE
This late Regency/early Victorian Scottish country house was previously a shooting lodge. The property sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and comes with eight acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland. Barnaline has 100 metres of fishing, by boat or from the shore on Loch Awe, with the land leading down to the lochside. The house has eight bedrooms, two attic rooms and four reception rooms.
Agent: Dawsons
Tel: 01631 563901
Offers in excess of £695,000