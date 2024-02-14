The best countryside properties currently on the market

Whether it is an 17th century mill house or an equestrian farm these countryside properties currently on the market really cut the mustard

OLD MILL HOUSE

ROCKFIELD, MONMOUTH, MONMOUTHSHIRE

The Old Mill House is a late-17th-century country property. It comes with about 2 1/2 acres of land, including a mile of fishing on the River Monnow. There is a three-bedroom eco-lodge in the sale as well as a detached three-room workshop. The 11-bedroom house once provided rehearsal space for the Rockfield Studios, hosting many well-known bands and singers.

Agent: Roscoe Rogers & Knight

Tel: 01600 772929

Guide price: £1.95m

HOLME FARM

COLLINGHAM, NEWARK, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Holme Farm is currently run as an equestrian events centre but the property could be returned to private use. The seven-bedroom farmhouse has been significantly extended, and adjoining the house is an indoor swimming pool. There is stabling for 36 horses and the event space includes a commercial kitchen, a restaurant and bar, and a rooftop dining area.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01522 508989

Guide price: £3.5m

TALLENTIRE HALL

COCKERMOUTH , CUMBRIA

A Grade II-listed manor house with a fortified tower, Tallentire Hall sits on the edge of the Lake District National Park. The property dates back to the 13th century, with 16th- and 19th-century additions, and comes with 11 acres, including landscaped gardens, woodland and a paddock, as well as a stable block. Three cottages, currently run as holiday lets, are also included in the sale.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 020 7591 2207

Guide price: £2.25m

DRAYTON MANOR

DRAYTON, LANGPORT, SOMERSET

Drayton Manor, which stands on the edge of the village of Drayton, is a four-bedroom manor house that comes with two cottages and seven acres of landscaped grounds. The refurbished late-Georgian house is Grade II listed and built of mellow red brick under a Welsh slate roof, while the semi-detached cottages have two and three bedrooms. A stream runs round two sides of the garden and there are two paddocks.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 7861 1717

Guide price: £2.39m

BELLE GROVE ESTATE

WATERMILLOCK, PENRITH, CUMBRIA

This Ullswater estate in the heart of the Lake District comes with a harbour, boathouse and shoreline. The main house has four bedrooms together with a two-bedroom annexe. In total the estate extends to 58 acres, including grassland and woodland, and there is a stone barn with planning consent for conversion to a holiday cottage. Belle Grove estate is just over six miles from Penrith.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01904 617800

Guide price: £5.5m

BARNALINE LODGE

DALAVICH, TAYNUILT, ARGYLLSHIRE

This late Regency/early Victorian Scottish country house was previously a shooting lodge. The property sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and comes with eight acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland. Barnaline has 100 metres of fishing, by boat or from the shore on Loch Awe, with the land leading down to the lochside. The house has eight bedrooms, two attic rooms and four reception rooms.

Agent: Dawsons

Tel: 01631 563901

Offers in excess of £695,000