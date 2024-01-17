Six of the best properties on the market

Six of the best properties around the country that are currently on the market

BLAITHWAITE ESTATE

WIGTON, CUMBRIA

Blaithwaite House is a Grade II-listed property with 13 bedrooms. The sale includes The Stables – a courtyard development with eight bedrooms – along with a barn and conservatory, used as a wedding and entertainment venue. There is also self-contained accommodation for 50 visitors and a bespoke lodge park development. The 53 acres include walled gardens in a parkland setting, as well as grassland and woodland.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01904 617800

Guide price: £2.75m

PEAR TREE BARN

WITTERHAM, KENT

This is a converted period barn within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is a three-bedroom property with open-plan, vaulted sitting room, dining room and kitchen. There are cottage gardens, a paved terrace, an orchard and two paddocks, running to just under 11 acres in total, plus a 4,500-litre underground tank for harvesting rainwater. The barn is four miles from Tenterden and seven miles from Rye.

Agent: Phillips & Stubbs

Tel: 01797 227338

Guide price: £975,000

THE SPRINGS

BURTON OVERY, LEICESTERSHIRE

With its Arts and Crafts design, this country house, originally constructed in 1939, has five bedrooms. Features of the property, built over three floors with a large attic, include wooden latched doors, panelling and exposed oak beams and fireplaces. The Springs, in the village of Burton Overy, comes with mature gardens, a tennis court and a paddock – just under 11/2 acres in total.

Agent: Andrew Granger

Tel: 01858 431315

Guide price: £1.85m

CHALMINGTON FARM

DORCHESTER, DORSET

Bordered by the River Frome, this West Dorset farm lies in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The main six-bedroom house is built of stone and flint, with accommodation over three floors. Features include the open-plan kitchen and the dining room with an inglenook fireplace. There is also a granary and a barn with solar power and battery storage. The farm, 95 acres in total, includes pasture and mixed woodland.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01202 856873

Guide price: £3.65m

THE GRANGE

MAULDEN, BEDFORDSHIRE

Formerly the old rectory, this Grade II-listed, late-17th/early-18th-century country house is set in just over 14 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, including a partwalled outdoor entertaining area and a summerhouse and pergola. The property, with pebbledash rendered elevations, has seven bedrooms and seven reception rooms, and there is also a detached brick-built barn in the sale that could be adapted for stabling.

Agent: Michael Graham

Tel: 01234 941747

Guide price: £3.25m

THURSTON HOUSE

THURSTON, BURY ST EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK

Dating back to the 1300s, this Grade II-listed eight-bedroom country house comes with equestrian facilities, gardens and outbuildings, running to just over 34 acres in total. The equestrian amenities include stables, a horse walker and an all-weather manège, as well as fenced paddocks and field shelters. A two-bedroom coach house is also included in the sale.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3995 0779

Guide price: £5.25m