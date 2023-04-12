The Field presents the best properties on the market near Royal residences

SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES NEAR ROYAL RESIDENCES

ELMET HOUSE

BRIMPTON, READING, BERKSHIRE

A Grade II-listed house in the Royal county of Berkshire, dating from the early 19th century, together with a separate one-bedroom cottage. With views over the Kennet Valley, the four-bedroom property has been extensively restored and stands in the centre of partly walled gardens. There is also a south-facing terrace at the back of the house with a sheltered dining area under a pergola clad with climbing plants.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01635 897537

Guide price: £2.85m

LABURNUM COTTAGE

FAR OAKRIDGE , STROUD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE

This four-bedroom Cotswolds stone house is in a rural hamlet six miles from Gatcombe. The large open-plan kitchen/dining/ family room has French doors to a paved terrace and the garden, with the patio area providing plenty of space for outdoor dining and views of the valley. Far Oakridge is one of five hamlets in the village of Oakridge and is halfway between Stroud and Cirencester.

Agent: Murrays

Tel: 01453 755552

Guide price: £1.2m

LODDON HALL

HALES GREEN, LODDON, NORFOLK

This six-bedroom Norfolk property, dating from the late 18th century, is a Grade II-listed Georgian country house, together with two cottages and 12½ acres of gardens and grounds. It has classical period features with high ceilings, fireplaces, cornicing and sash windows, while upstairs is in need of some modernisation. The land includes two paddocks and mature woodland, and there is also a fenced swimming pool.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01603 883607

Guide price: £2.85m

CAIRNESS HOUSE

FRASERBURGH, ABERDEENSHIRE

James Playfair designed this 10-bedroom, A-listed neoclassical country house, and Sir John Soane completed it. The property, with 16 acres and views over Aberdeenshire, home to Balmoral Castle, is approached down a drive of three-quarters of a mile and is built over four floors, with the first floor the main living space. There is a four-acre walled garden and large lawned areas divided by box hedging.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3869 4758

Offers: in excess of £1.25m

HARE HATCH HOUSE

HARE HATCH, READING, BERKSHIRE

A Grade II-listed Georgian property, Hare Hatch House has eight bedrooms. The drawing room and dining room have high ceilings and both have bay windows with French doors leading on to the terrace. There is a separate two-bedroom cottage and the house comes with just under 32 acres, predominantly parkland, including an orchard and woodland. There is a tennis court and some disused stables.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 020 7591 2232

Guide price: £5.5m

BLO NORTON HALL

BLO NORTON, DISS, NORFOLK

This is a nine-bedroom, Grade II* Elizabethan country house with about 72 acres of land. The hall is surrounded by mature gardens of topiary, parterre and high hedging, with park and woodland beyond. It is a moated property built of timber frame and wattle and daub, situated at the end of an avenue of lime trees. There are also two cottages available by separate negotiation.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01603 229229

Guide price: £2.6m