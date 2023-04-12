The Field presents the best properties on the market near Royal residences
The Field presents the best properties currently on the market near Royal residences. From elegant Georgian country houses to stunning Elizabethan halls all situated in royal counties.
SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES NEAR ROYAL RESIDENCES
ELMET HOUSE
BRIMPTON, READING, BERKSHIRE
A Grade II-listed house in the Royal county of Berkshire, dating from the early 19th century, together with a separate one-bedroom cottage. With views over the Kennet Valley, the four-bedroom property has been extensively restored and stands in the centre of partly walled gardens. There is also a south-facing terrace at the back of the house with a sheltered dining area under a pergola clad with climbing plants.
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Tel: 01635 897537
Guide price: £2.85m
LABURNUM COTTAGE
FAR OAKRIDGE , STROUD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE
This four-bedroom Cotswolds stone house is in a rural hamlet six miles from Gatcombe. The large open-plan kitchen/dining/ family room has French doors to a paved terrace and the garden, with the patio area providing plenty of space for outdoor dining and views of the valley. Far Oakridge is one of five hamlets in the village of Oakridge and is halfway between Stroud and Cirencester.
Agent: Murrays
Tel: 01453 755552
Guide price: £1.2m
LODDON HALL
HALES GREEN, LODDON, NORFOLK
This six-bedroom Norfolk property, dating from the late 18th century, is a Grade II-listed Georgian country house, together with two cottages and 12½ acres of gardens and grounds. It has classical period features with high ceilings, fireplaces, cornicing and sash windows, while upstairs is in need of some modernisation. The land includes two paddocks and mature woodland, and there is also a fenced swimming pool.
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Tel: 01603 883607
Guide price: £2.85m
CAIRNESS HOUSE
FRASERBURGH, ABERDEENSHIRE
James Playfair designed this 10-bedroom, A-listed neoclassical country house, and Sir John Soane completed it. The property, with 16 acres and views over Aberdeenshire, home to Balmoral Castle, is approached down a drive of three-quarters of a mile and is built over four floors, with the first floor the main living space. There is a four-acre walled garden and large lawned areas divided by box hedging.
Agent: Knight Frank
Tel: 020 3869 4758
Offers: in excess of £1.25m
HARE HATCH HOUSE
HARE HATCH, READING, BERKSHIRE
A Grade II-listed Georgian property, Hare Hatch House has eight bedrooms. The drawing room and dining room have high ceilings and both have bay windows with French doors leading on to the terrace. There is a separate two-bedroom cottage and the house comes with just under 32 acres, predominantly parkland, including an orchard and woodland. There is a tennis court and some disused stables.
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Tel: 020 7591 2232
Guide price: £5.5m
BLO NORTON HALL
BLO NORTON, DISS, NORFOLK
This is a nine-bedroom, Grade II* Elizabethan country house with about 72 acres of land. The hall is surrounded by mature gardens of topiary, parterre and high hedging, with park and woodland beyond. It is a moated property built of timber frame and wattle and daub, situated at the end of an avenue of lime trees. There are also two cottages available by separate negotiation.
Agent: Savills
Tel: 01603 229229
Guide price: £2.6m