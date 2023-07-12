Six of the best properties near moorland

Here are the six best properties near moorland currently on the market

Dreaming of seeing purple heather out of your bedroom window? Look no further. We round up the six best properties near moorland currently on the market.

STAINTON HALL FARM

DANBY, WHITBY, NORTH YORKSHIRE

A development opportunity with planning permission to build a new three-bedroom property as well as convert a group of stone-built farm buildings into three dwellings. The five-bedroom farmhouse, in need of renovation, sits in the heart of the North York Moors National Park. Inside, the property’s accommodation runs to nearly 3,000 sq ft and in total the site extends to just under one acre.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01904 617800

Guide price: £900,000

LOWER PARK

GIDLEIGH, NEWTON ABBOT, DEVON

This is a 1920s country house on the edge of Dartmoor set in just under seven acres of land. The parish of Gidleigh is on the eastern side of Dartmoor, which boasts moorland landscape, woods and valleys. Lower Park has six bedrooms and five reception rooms, with views of Kes Tor. The gardens surround the house and include lawns, meadows, a terrace area and a hard tennis court.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01392 328515

Guide price: £1.65m

PARK HOUSE ESTATE

LARTINGTON, BARNARD CASTLE, DURHAM

A small country estate of 146 acres, together with sporting rights over nearly 500 acres in the Lower Tees Valley. There is a refurbished Grade II-listed house with farmland, woodland, lakes and fishing ponds. Shooting, stalking and fishing rights over the land are included and the local area offers further fishing as well as low-ground and moorland shooting.

Agents: GSC Grays and George F White

Tel: 01833 637000 and 0333 920 2220

Offers over £1.8m

TOR COTTAGE

CHILLATON, LIFTON, DEVON

Tor Cottage is a former mine captain’s house set within its own secluded valley on the western edge of Dartmoor. There are eight acres of gardens and grounds, including a brook and a swimming pool. Made up of a three-bedroom home and two converted residential outbuildings for lettings, the property is six miles from Tavistock. Previously a bed and breakfast, it is on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Agent: Mansbridge Balment

Tel: 01822 612345

Guide price: £995,000

LANES FOOT FARM

DACRE, HARROGATE, NORTH YORKSHIRE

This is a Georgian farmhouse with five bedrooms, five reception rooms and 26 acres of land. While retaining original features, the property has been refurbished and extended. It is situated on the edge of Nidderdale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with its moorlands and river valleys. The land includes gardens, woodland and two paddocks, and the village of Dacre is 12 miles from Harrogate.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01904 617820

Guide price: £2m

LINSCOTT FARM

DARTMOOR NATIONAL PARK, DEVON

Linscott Farm is a refurbished five-bedroom farmhouse, together with a single-storey barn conversion ideal for a holiday let. The house, on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, is built of stone and complemented by a collection of outbuildings arranged around a courtyard. Equestrian facilities include stables with nine boxes, a manège and a tack room. The property comes with 77 acres.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 01392 848842

Offers in excess of £3m