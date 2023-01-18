Containing England's highest peaks and the stunning Lake District, Cumbria offers some of the best views in the country. From Georgian houses to a 19th-century rectory, these properties are worth every penny.

SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES IN CUMBRIA

THE GREAVES

DACRE, PENRITH

The Greaves is a new, detached four-bedroom house with a patio wrapping round it, together with a five-bedroom former farmhouse as ancillary accommodation and a range of traditional outbuildings. It also comes with 21 acres of agricultural land, divided into five paddocks, in a riverside setting within the Lake District National Park. In all the property extends to more than 25 acres, including gardens and woodland.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Guide price: £2 million

EDEN BANK

WETHERAL, CARLISLE

This is a six-bedroom Georgian house set in just under two acres of private gardens and grounds. The Grade II-listed property, built of sandstone ashlar, dates from 1834 and has extensive cellars. It comes with lawns, woodland and a tennis court, and there is an outbuilding in the sale with a one-bedroom annexe. A three-acre paddock may be available to purchase by separate negotiation.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Guide price: £1.5 million

ALSTONBY HALL

WESTLINTON, CARLISLE

A four-bedroom Grade II-listed house, Alstonby Hall is seven miles from Carlisle. The property, with its pillared entrance and sandstone elevations, dates from the early 19th century and was originally a shooting lodge. There is also a two-bedroom cottage in the sale, currently used as a holiday let. There are nearly three acres of gardens, a small paddock and fishing on the River Lyne.

Agent: Hayward Tod

Tel: 01228 810300

Guide price: £850,000

THE OLD RECTORY

LOW ROW, BRAMPTON

This six-bedroom old rectory, stretching to 4,000sq ft, was built in around 1867 and comes with two acres of gardens and grounds. Sitting above the River Irthing, the property features a sitting room with a bay window, while the kitchen looks out over a courtyard. The grounds include established trees and terraced lawns with views over the Irthing Valley towards Hadrian’s Wall.

Agent: Hayward Tod

Tel: 01228 810300

Guide price: £950,000

SEEDHILL

SANTON BRIDGE, HOLMROOK

Seedhill is a traditional Lakeland house in the Esk Valley hamlet of Santon Bridge within the Lake District National Park. The six-bedroom house, close to the River Irt, is in need of some renovation. The gardens are mainly laid to lawn, while across the lane from the property is a fully enclosed paddock that is included in the sale. The property is three miles from Gosforth and 15 miles from Whitehaven.

Agent: PFK

Tel: 01900 826205

Guide price: £650,000

TOWER LODGE

WOODHALL, COCKERMOUTH

This is a stone-built period house and tower. It is set in a wooded area close to Cockermouth and has three bedrooms – two on the ground floor and one on the first floor of the tower. The gardens feature mature fruit trees, a patio area with seating and a summer house. There are also two large storage rooms attached to the main house, linked by a covered loggia.

Agent: PFK

Tel: 01900 826205

Offers in excess of £575,000