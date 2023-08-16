Searching for a house with a stable nearby? The Field presents six of the best equestrian properties currently on the market

Equestrian properties are hard to find at the best of times however these six come with all the bells and whistles to ensure that everything is catered for.

SIX OF THE BEST EQUESTRIAN PROPERTIES

HAWSON COURT COTTAGE

BUCKFASTLEIGH, DARTMOOR, DEVON

On the market for the first time in 60 years and once home to Grand National-winning jockey Jimmy Frost, this three-bedroom cottage within Dartmoor National Park dates from 1750 and is in need of renovation. Adjoining the property is a stable yard with 12 boxes and a tack room. There is also an American barn with 12 boxes, a feed store and a sand school. The land is 14 acres in total, including pasture and woodland.

Agent: Luscombe Maye

Tel: 01548 845095

Guide price: £1.5m

PARK HOUSE

COPT HEWICK, RIPON, NORTH YORKSHIRE

This is a five-bedroom house, accessed through electric timber gates, on an elevated plot with 18 acres of grazing land, six stables, an Olympic-size floodlit menage and a tack room. There is also an annexe for a groom’s accommodation as well as various outbuildings, an office and a gym. The village of Copt Hewick is three miles from Ripon and 14 miles from Harrogate.

Agent: GSC Grays

Tel: 01423 590500

Guide price: £1.59m

TUMP FARM

EDGE, PAINSWICK, GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Tump Farm has 20 stables, an arena, a horse walker and an American barn. The Cotswold-stone farmhouse has six bedrooms and three reception rooms. There is also a detached cottage, comprising a two-bedroom and a one-bedroom unit, ideal for rentals. There are nearly 17 acres in total, with direct riding access to the Cotswolds Commons and the Beechwoods National Nature Reserve.

Agent: Fox Grant

Tel: 01722 782727

Offers in excess of £2m

ASH HOUSE

NANTWICH, CHESHIRE

Ash House comes with a total of 186 acres – a mix of arable and pasture – and the property includes a traditional red-brick building containing stables for 12 horses, a tack room and a store. There are further commercial farm buildings and a three-bedroom cottage is also part of the sale. Ash House is on the market as a whole or in up to four lots.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 020 7318 5166

Offers from £5.1m for the whole

PAUNCEFORD COURT

MUNSLEY, LEDBURY, HEREFORDSHIRE

A Grade II-listed property with formal gardens, lakes and a terrace, the seven-bedroom Paunceford Court has a host of equestrian facilities: an indoor arena with viewing gallery, an outdoor arena and a stable block with 10 boxes. There is also a Dutch barn and a timber barn, with further boxes and stables. The property, 14 miles from Hereford, extends to 25 acres, including paddocks.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01242 548000

Guide price: £4.5m

TRETHILL HOUSE

TOR POINT, CORNWALL

This Grade II-listed six-bedroom country house, with high ceilings, large sash windows and estuary views, sits in just over 35 acres of Cornish countryside. It comes with a detached coach house offering equestrian facilities – four stables and two tack rooms – and a self-contained apartment on the first floor. The grounds include landscaped gardens, paddocks, meadows, woodland and a swimming pool.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 020 7591 2207

Guide price: £3m