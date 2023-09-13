From 16th century homes to magnificent manors these properties all have something in common: beautiful walled gardens

From 16th century homes to magnificent manors these properties all have something in common: beautiful walled gardens

BEST PROPERTIES WITH WALLED GARDENS

GLEBE HOUSE

PYRFORD, WOKING, SURREY

This is a Grade II-listed timber-frame home dating from the 16th century, with the gardens including a walled garden. The four-bedroom property has been extended and renovated and internal features include inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams. There are French doors off the kitchen leading to a terrace and side garden with box hedging, as well as a triple-aspect garden room and a York-stone courtyard.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01932 838000

Guide price: £2.25m

PAUNTON COURT

PAUNTON, BISHOPS FROME, HEREFORDSHIRE

Set in 52 acres, Paunton Court sits in the Frome Valley, close to the Worcestershire border. The Grade II-listed property, fronting the River Frome, has been extensively renovated, including re-roofing and re-wiring, with underfloor heating in the new parts of the building. There are gardens to three sides of the house, including a walled garden. There is also a courtyard, a swimming pool and an orchard.

Agent: Grant & Co

Tel: 01531 637341

Guide price: £3.5m

PATERNOSTER HOUSE

IPPLEPEN, NEWTON ABBOT, DEVON

This Grade II-listed house in the Devon village of Ipplepen, about four miles from the town of Newton Abbot, comes with a walled garden, with lawns, hedgerows, trees and a vegetable garden. It is a five-bedroom property and there is also a one-bedroom, stone-built folly with two floors of accommodation, which has potential use as a holiday let. The gardens are one acre in total.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01392 229402

Offers in excess of £1m

ESHOTT HALL

ESHOTT, MORPETH, NORTHUMBERLAND

Eshott Hall is a Grade II-listed Georgian country house hotel, which was adapted from a private residence, but could be converted back. Built in 1738, the hall lies within mature landscaped gardens and woodland and includes a six-bedroom house, a walled garden, a converted stable block and a tennis court, There is also a village chapel which could be converted, subject to planning.

Agent: Sanderson Young

Tel: 01912 233500

Guide price: £4.25m

BOXLEY ABBEY

SANDLING, MAIDSTONE, KENT

A seven-bedroom Queen Anne house with a three-bedroom annexe, the property sits within abbey precincts with the monastic wall, now broken in parts, forming a section of the walled gardens. There is also a two-bedroom cottage and a Grade I-listed barn. As well as the walled gardens, including a kitchen garden, the land includes paddocks and woodland. Boxley Abbey comes with just under 22 acres in total.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01227 473700

Guide price: £2.25m

HAZELBURY MANOR

WADSWICK, BOX, CORSHAM, WILTSHIRE

Hazelbury Manor is a Grade I-listed manor house in a parkland setting, approached down a drive of a third of a mile, with extensive gardens and just over 180 acres of pasture and woodland. To the south of the 10-bedroom property there is a rectangular walled garden, with a set of 17th-century gate piers attached to the Grade II-listed coach house. There is also a kitchen courtyard.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 7861 1440

Guide price: £9.75m