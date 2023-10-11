We round up the best properties with sporting facilities, ranging from Suffolk to the Highlands

Whether you might be looking for a small shoot to run, a river to fish on or a selection of paddocks, these properties with sporting facilities cover all bases and range from Suffolk to the Highlands.

PROPERTIES WITH SPORTING FACILITIES

DEPDEN HALL

DEPDEN, BURY ST EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK

Depden Hall is a secluded arable farm in west Suffolk. The farmstead sits at the centre of the farm and includes a fully moated Grade II-listed, six-bedroom hall and a range of buildings. Several woods were planted to create a shoot, while most of the farmland is Grade 2 fully drained boulder clay, compatible for a range of crops. The property comes with 463 acres in total.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01473 220449

Guide price: £6.1m

FOREST OF BERE FARM

STOCKBRIDGE, HAMPSHIRE

Forest of Bere Farm, just over six miles from Winchester, is a contemporary barn conversion and also comes with a pheasant and partridge shoot, as well as deer stalking. The estate, a productive arable farm, is 1,061 acres in total – a mix of arable farmland, chalk downland and woodland. There is a range of modern buildings that includes a new grain storage facility, as well as former farm buildings.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01722 426839

Guide price: £14m

FESHIESIDE

FESHIE BRIDGE, KINGUSSIE, HIGHLANDS

This is a three-bedroom riverside cottage within the Cairngorms National Park and comes with salmon- and trout-fishing rights on the eastern bank of the Lower Feshie, with the River Feshie one of the main tributaries and spawning grounds of the River Spey. This section of the Feshie is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The quarter of an acre of gardens includes a pond and a vegetable garden.

Agent: Galbraith

Tel: 01463 224343

Offers over £450,000

TREWERN ESTATE

NARBERTH, PEMBROKESHIRE

A sporting estate of 321 acres with an established driven pheasant and duck shoot, as well as snipe and woodcock. There is also 11/2 miles of salmon and sea-trout fishing on the River Taf, plus numerous small lakes amid the landscaped grounds. The Grade II-listed house has six bedrooms and three reception rooms. There are also two three-bedroom cottages included in the sale.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 02920 368915

Guide price: £3.25m

HIGHBROOK HALL

LISS, HAMPSHIRE

Highbrook Hall is a Grade II-listed country house with nine bedrooms and comes with extensive equestrian facilities, set within ring-fenced farmland. There is a main stable block, indoor stables, a tack room and a feed room, while other buildings have potential for conversion. There are two outdoor arenas, an indoor school and a horse walker. There are 203 acres in total, including paddocks and turnout areas.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 01962 677234

Guide price: £15m

OTTERBURN CASTLE

OTTERBURN, NORTHUMBERLAND

This is a Grade II-listed castle, replete with historic details such as mullioned windows. It is currently run as a country house hotel and has 32 acres of gardens, woodland and parkland, as well as 31/2 miles of singlebank fishing rights on the River Rede. A woodland walk follows the course of a small stream, leading to a lake. The pasture land is rented but has development opportunities, subject to planning.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 020 7591 2207

Offers in excess of £2.75m