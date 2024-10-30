Shetland ponies are synonymous with the great cartoonist Thelwell

Who better to be a sponsor of the popular Shetland Pony Grand National than Thelwell?

Norman Thelwell (1923-2004) was an English landscape artist and illustrator. He was most famous for his hilarious illustrations of determined little girls with their naughty, hairy ponies who invariably have the upper hand. (Read more on Norman Thelwell, cartoonist.)

What is The Shetland Pony Grand National?

The Shetland Pony Grand National is a team of Shetland ponies and jockeys that race all over the country raising money for charity. This year’s charity is the Bob Champion Cancer Trust. All the jockeys who take part are trying to gain one of 10 places at the world famous ‘London International Horse Show at Excel, where the ponies race around the Show’s main International Arena at a fast and furious pace.

Thelwell is supporting Cherhill Shetlands and pony Oldeworlde Daniel has been selected as one of the nine chosen runners to feature in the London International Horse Show this year. Only those ponies who have ridden a certain number of podium finishes during the season are chosen.

David Thelwell, and his sister Penny, stated: “We have really enjoyed meeting some of the wonderful Cherhill Shetland ponies in the flesh this year – including Dan – some of them reminding us fondly of our father’s prolific illustrations.”

Read Angels on Horseback – Thelwell’s 60th Anniversary.