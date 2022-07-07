Home to stunning landscapes, ancient history and tongue-twisting language, Wales is a charming place to settle down. Why not have a glance at the hottest properties on sale in Cymru at the moment?

Home to stunning landscapes, ancient history and tongue-twisting language, Wales is a charming place to settle down. From a coastal home with landscaped gardens to Grade II listed country house holding 11 bedrooms there is plenty to get excited about with these Welsh properties.

THE HOTTEST PROPERTIES IN WALES RIGHT NOW

GLASLYN

MORFA BYCHAN, PORTHMADOG, GWYNEDD

This south-facing coastal home on the Llŷn Peninsula has beach, sea and golf course views. Built of stone, the four-bedroom Arts and Crafts-style property is set within landscaped gardens and grounds of just under 21/2 acres with direct access to Samson’s Bay. Backed by a cliff, the gardens include a terrace down to lawns and al fresco dining space.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01743 284200

Guide price: £1.75 million

NEW COURT FARMHOUSE

LLANTILIO PERTHOLEY, ABERGAVENNY, MONMOUTHSHIRE

With mountain views in all directions to Sugar Loaf, Skirrid and Blorenge, this farmhouse comes with a craft centre and detached outbuilding grouped around a large concrete yard. The craft centre and the outbuilding have the potential to be converted into holiday lets or a home office. The house, dating from 1643, has seven bedrooms and comes with just over two acres of land.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3918 9563

Guide price: £1.625 million

PANTYGWENITH

BEULAH, NEWCASTLE EMLYN, CEREDIGION

This village property, just under five miles from the Aberporth beaches and less than 10 miles from the market town of Cardigan, has three bedrooms and is set in about an acre of land. Features include an open-plan kitchen and dining area, while the grounds include several seating areas, four natural ponds and a variety of mature trees and shrubs.

Agent: West Wales Properties

Tel: 01239 615915

Offers in excess of £650,000

THE COACH HOUSE

ST NICHOLAS, VALE OF GLAMORGAN

A five-bedroom property, The Coach House, midway between Cardiff and Cowbridge, comes with a sheltered flagstone-paved courtyard garden with a stable door leading to the kitchen. The house dates from the mid-1700s and has been refurbished by the current owners. The Old Stables, with potential as a one-bedroom annexe, is a renovated open space with exposed timber beams and reclaimed terracotta tiles.

Agent: Watts & Morgan

Tel: 01446 773500

Offers in excess of £850,000

BODIOR ESTATE

RHOSCOLYN, HOLYHEAD, GWYNEDD

A Grade II listed country house, set in 639 acres, with 11 bedrooms and an integral flat. The grounds include a courtyard of traditional stone barns and there is extensive coastal frontage, including beaches. The estate includes 312 acres of farmland, with pasture and grazing, as well as 263 acres of woodland, with an in-hand shoot. There is also a five-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom farmhouse and a pair of cottages.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01952 239529

Guide price: £7.75 million

LOWER FIRLEY

LLANGUNLLO, KNIGHTON, POWYS

This is a detached cottage and barn together with just over 25 acres of hillside pasture, set in the hills and valleys of rural mid-Wales. The two-bedroom house is in need of renovation, while the detached stone barn has planning permission for change of use and could be ancillary to the cottage, a separate dwelling or a holiday let. The property is 26 miles from Ludlow.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01584 873711

Guide price: £595,000