The Game Fair confirms new September dates

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Game Fair has announced that the festival of the great British countryside will now take place on 18-20 September 2020, at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire

The show must go on, insists The Game Fair. With the customary, late-July weekend no longer a possibility due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the festival of the Great British countryside will now be held from 18-20 September 2020. As originally planned, it will take place at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire.

For a superb Game Fair tickets offer available exclusively to Field readers, click on THIS link to find out more and buy your tickets.

THE GAME FAIR 2020: NEW DATES ANNOUNCED

Now in its 62nd year, The Game Fair showcases the very best of the British countryside. Returning to Ragley Hall for 2020, it is a superb day out for the whole family. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ruling out the customary, late-July weekend, The Game Fair is pleased to confirm new dates for the show. It will now be held from 18-20 September.

Tickets that have already been purchased are valid for the new dates. In the unlikely event that a complete cancellation is required, ticket holders will receieve a full refund.

“We continue to be positive and focused on planning an amazing celebration of the countryside. We will use this extra time to develop the traditional game fair activities, but also to support the countryside community,” said James Gower, the Game Fair’s Managing Director.

“After many months of social distancing, it is our hope that The Game Fair will offer a vital life-line for businesses and a longed-for celebration of the countryside for like-minded people, marking the end of a very challenging time.”

Speaking from his home at Ragley Hall, Lord Hertford said: “The house and grounds at Ragley have had a varied and resilient past. Ragley served as a hospital in the last World War and went through a rigorous restoration period in the 1950s when my father brought Ragley back from a point of terrible repair to the estate you see today. Ragley is used to challenges which is why we are ready to support The Game Fair in its choice to move to new dates in September. My family and I are looking forward to the event. It will be a much-needed lifeline to businesses and the local economy.”