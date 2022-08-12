The Field has compiled a shopping list of products to consider buying at the Burghley Horse Trials on 1-4 September 2022

The Field has compiled a shopping list of products to consider buying at the Burghley Horse Trials on 1-4 September 2022. Take a look and come and visit The Field stand at A15 and take advantage of our special show offer which includes a free gift of champagne, luxury shooting socks and other fantastic products.

The Field’s product wish list for Burghley Horse Trials

SILK SCARF

HOLLAND COOPER

Hand-rolled and made in England with signature artwork from the Holland Cooper archive. Wear it around your neck, tied to your bag or as a belt on your jeans for an equine fix.

♦ Price £149

♦ Tel 01869 241264

♦ hollandcooper.com

CORD SHIRT

BEAUFORT & BLAKE

An extra-soft, fine needlecord design, made from 100% cotton in sage green, with tortoiseshell buttons and contrast colour button stitch at cuff. Works as sporting or social kit.

♦ Price £79

♦ Tel 020 3793 2867

♦ beaufortandblake.com

WATERPROOF JACKET

BARBOUR

The waterproof Beaconsfield, with articulated sleeves to help your range of movement, a rear zipped game pocket and a detachable hood. Keeping you dry on the peg for early-autumn partridges.

♦ Price £369

♦ Tel 01629 812089

♦ brocklehursts.com

REGIMENTAL SHOOTING SOCKS

ALMOST UNWEAROUTABLE

A not-so-subtle nod in the field to (past or present) military life, with regimental colours peeking above boots. Option to upgrade ply and calf size or add matching garters.

♦ Price from £65

♦ Tel 08445 044 054

♦ almostunwearoutable.com

PEARL AND DIAMOND EARRINGS

BOODLES

South Sea cultured pearls carefully balanced beneath a tiered platinum and diamond drop. Add sparkle to your sporting weekend.

♦ Price £11,000

♦ Tel 020 7647 1360

♦ boodles.com

GROUSE PRINT

CLARE BROWNLOW

Limited edition of 15 of Borders-based Brownlow’s Grouse Covey print, in A0 landscape (111cm x 89cm). Transporting you to the grouse moor when it’s gallingly out of reach.

♦ Price £990

♦ Tel 07768 619777

♦ clarebrownlow.co.uk

MEN’S SUEDE GILET

TROY LONDON

Inspired by the Austrian jerkin, made from Italian suede and lined with brushed checked cotton with horn buttons. Available in tan, camel, chocolate or navy. Equally welcome as a layer in the field or for an Indian-summer supper.

♦ Price £480

♦ Tel 020 3457 8549

♦ troylondon.com

RATTAN DOG BED

CHARLEY CHAU

Grey-wash rattan canes hand-woven around a wooden frame, designed to keep dogs off draughty floors. Available in small, medium or large. A stately throne for canine royalty.

♦ Price from £325 for frame, from £60 for mattress

♦ Tel 0161 8488702

♦ charleychau.com

WELLINGTON BOOTS

LE CHAMEAU X FAIRFAX & FAVOR

A limited-edition collaboration between two iconic brands – wellies, but with a smart spin. L’Alliance is available in green or navy, with three calf fittings. Choose from nine different coloured tassels to attach.

♦ Price £295

♦ Tel 01572 772444; 01760 338199

♦ lechameau.com; fairfaxandfavor.com