Six of the best properties in Cumbria

Our round up of the six best properties on sale in Cumbria right now
LOW GREENSIDE
WASDALE HEAD, SEASCALE
A renovated five-bedroom house in the Wasdale valley in the Lake District National Park, with the Screes as its backdrop and the fells of Buckbarrow and Middle Fell on the doorstep. There are three acres of grazing land as well as a small barn conversion that is currently being used commercially as a holiday cottage. The garden has several seating areas and there is off-road parking for three cars.
Agent: PFK
Tel: 01900 826205
Offers in excess of £750,000
YEWTREE BARN
PARDSHAW, COCKERMOUTH
On the fringes of the Lake District National Park, Yewtree Barn is a four-bedroom property. It comes with gym and sauna, and one of the bedrooms is currently configure as a home office. Features include exposed beams from oak ship timbers supporting the vaulted ceiling. The garden includes a patio area with a brick-built barbecue. Yewtree Barn is just under five miles from Cockermouth and 15 miles from Keswick.
Agent: Finest Properties
Tel: 01434 622234
Guide price: £650,000
THE CROFT
HETHERSGILL
The Croft in the rural Cumbrian village of Hethersgill is a stone-built Grade II listed house between Brampton and Longtown and 10 miles from Carlisle. The property has recently been renovated, including the heating and wiring. It comes with gardens, two acres of paddocks, a small orchard and a large pond. Features include exposed stone walls, wood panelling and wooden window shutters.
Agent: Hayward Tod
Tel: 01228 810300
Offers in excess of £425,000
NANNY BROW
CLAPPERSGATE, AMBLESIDE
This Arts and Crafts house, built in 1903, is close to Lake Windermere and overlooks the Brathay valley with views down the Langdale valley. The property has been restored by the current owners while preserving period features, including oak floors and panelling, leaded windows and carved oak fireplaces. The house has just under 4 1/2 acres of land and single-bank fishing on the River Brathay.
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Tel: 01244 354877
Guide price: £4.95 million
FOLDGATE FARM
CORNEY, MILLOM
Three miles from the coast, this is a five bedroom traditional Cumbrian farmhouse set within the Lake District National Park together with a six-bedroom barn conversion. There is also a stone-built stable block, two modern outbuildings and land, with a stream running through it, extending to just over 22 acres. The farmhouse and barn currently operate as a holiday let business and land has been let for grazing.
Agent: Finest Properties
Tel: 01434 622234
Offers over £1.5 million
ROWLING END
NEWLANDS, KESWICK
This property is surrounded by Lake District hills. It is a 17th-century traditional Lakeland farmhouse and there is also a detached stone cottage in the sale, used for holiday lets. Rowling End comes with 27 acres of gardens, pasture and woodland and is available as a whole or in two lots – the house, cottage and garden are £1.3 million and £325,000 for a further 27 acres.
Agent: PFK
Tel: 01768 774546
Guide price: £1.625 million for the whole