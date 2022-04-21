Six of the best properties in Cumbria

Our round up of the six best properties on sale in Cumbria right now

LOW GREENSIDE

WASDALE HEAD, SEASCALE

A renovated five-bedroom house in the Wasdale valley in the Lake District National Park, with the Screes as its backdrop and the fells of Buckbarrow and Middle Fell on the doorstep. There are three acres of grazing land as well as a small barn conversion that is currently being used commercially as a holiday cottage. The garden has several seating areas and there is off-road parking for three cars.

Agent: PFK

Tel: 01900 826205

Offers in excess of £750,000

YEWTREE BARN

PARDSHAW, COCKERMOUTH

On the fringes of the Lake District National Park, Yewtree Barn is a four-bedroom property. It comes with gym and sauna, and one of the bedrooms is currently configure as a home office. Features include exposed beams from oak ship timbers supporting the vaulted ceiling. The garden includes a patio area with a brick-built barbecue. Yewtree Barn is just under five miles from Cockermouth and 15 miles from Keswick.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Guide price: £650,000

THE CROFT

HETHERSGILL

The Croft in the rural Cumbrian village of Hethersgill is a stone-built Grade II listed house between Brampton and Longtown and 10 miles from Carlisle. The property has recently been renovated, including the heating and wiring. It comes with gardens, two acres of paddocks, a small orchard and a large pond. Features include exposed stone walls, wood panelling and wooden window shutters.

Agent: Hayward Tod

Tel: 01228 810300

Offers in excess of £425,000

NANNY BROW

CLAPPERSGATE, AMBLESIDE

This Arts and Crafts house, built in 1903, is close to Lake Windermere and overlooks the Brathay valley with views down the Langdale valley. The property has been restored by the current owners while preserving period features, including oak floors and panelling, leaded windows and carved oak fireplaces. The house has just under 4 1/2 acres of land and single-bank fishing on the River Brathay.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01244 354877

Guide price: £4.95 million

FOLDGATE FARM

CORNEY, MILLOM

Three miles from the coast, this is a five bedroom traditional Cumbrian farmhouse set within the Lake District National Park together with a six-bedroom barn conversion. There is also a stone-built stable block, two modern outbuildings and land, with a stream running through it, extending to just over 22 acres. The farmhouse and barn currently operate as a holiday let business and land has been let for grazing.

Agent: Finest Properties

Tel: 01434 622234

Offers over £1.5 million

ROWLING END

NEWLANDS, KESWICK

This property is surrounded by Lake District hills. It is a 17th-century traditional Lakeland farmhouse and there is also a detached stone cottage in the sale, used for holiday lets. Rowling End comes with 27 acres of gardens, pasture and woodland and is available as a whole or in two lots – the house, cottage and garden are £1.3 million and £325,000 for a further 27 acres.

Agent: PFK

Tel: 01768 774546

Guide price: £1.625 million for the whole