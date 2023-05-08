Point-to-Point Fixtures: May 2023

All the point-to-point fixtures for May 2023 in one place.

All the point-to-point fixtures for May 2023 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.

Wednesday 10th May 2023

Weston & Banwell Harriers and West Somerset Vale

Cothelstone, Somerset

Saturday 13th May 2023

Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt

Dingley

Glamorgan Hunt

Bonvilston

Surrey Union Hunt

Peper Harow, Surrey

Sunday 14th May 2023

Dulverton West Foxhounds

Bratton Down, Devon

Grafton Hunt

Edgcote

Saturday 20th May 2023

Haydon Hunt

Hexham, Northumberland

Llangeinor and Pentyrch Hunt

Bonvilston

Sunday 21st May 2023

Exmoor Foxhounds

Bratton Down, Devon

Knutsford Races Club

Tabley, Cheshire

Sunday 28th May 2023

Berks & Bucks Draghounds

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire

Pembrokeshire Hunt

Trecoed

Monday 29th May 2023

Albrighton & Woodland Hunt

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire

South Tetcott Hunt

Upcott Cross, Devon