All the point-to-point fixtures for May 2023 in one place.
All the point-to-point fixtures for May 2023 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.
POINT-TO-POINT FIXTURES: MAY 2023
Wednesday 10th May 2023
Weston & Banwell Harriers and West Somerset Vale
Cothelstone, Somerset
Saturday 13th May 2023
Dingley
Bonvilston
Peper Harow, Surrey
Sunday 14th May 2023
Bratton Down, Devon
Edgcote
Saturday 20th May 2023
Hexham, Northumberland
Bonvilston
Sunday 21st May 2023
Bratton Down, Devon
Tabley, Cheshire
Sunday 28th May 2023
Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire
Trecoed
Monday 29th May 2023
Albrighton & Woodland Hunt
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire
Upcott Cross, Devon