Point-to-Point Fixtures: March 2023

All the point-to-point fixtures for March 2023 in one place.

All the point-to-point fixtures for March 2023 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.

POINT TO POINT FIXTURES IN MARCH 2023

Saturday 4th March 2023

Duke of Beauforts Hunt

Didmarton, Gloucestershire

Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers

Buckfastleigh, Devon

Sunday 5th March 2023

Blackmore & Sparkford Vale Hunt

Charlton Horethorne, Somerset

Curre & Llangibby

Howick, Gwent

Yorkshire Jockeys Club

Charm Park, North Yorkshire

Saturday 11th March 2023

Buccleuch Point-to-Point

Friars Haugh, Borders

Quantock Hunt

Cothelstone, Somerset

Sunday 12th March 2023

East Devon Hunt

Bishops Court, Devon

Holderness Hunt

Dalton Park, Yorkshire

Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent Hunt

Penshurst, Kent

Pytchley with Woodland Hunt

Guilsborough

Sir W.W Wynns & Flint & Denbigh

Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham

Saturday 18th March 2023

High Easter Racing Club

High Easter, Essex

Hurworth Hunt

Hutton Rigby, Yorkshire

Wilton Hunt

Milborne St Andrew, Dorset

Sunday 19th March 2023

Lamerton Hunt

Kilworthy, Devon

Mendip Farmers Hunt

Ston Easton, Somerset

Oakley Hunt

Brafield-on-the-Green, Northamptonshire

Saturday 25th March 2023

Cotley Hunt

Cotley, Somerset

Crawley & Horsham and Southdown & Eridge

Parham, West Sussex

Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire and Eglinton

Overton, South Lanarkshire

V.W.H Hunt

Siddington, Wiltshire

Sunday 26th March 2023

Badsworth & Bramham Moor

Askham Bryan College, Yorkshire

Belvoir Hunt

Garthorpe, Leicestershire

Gloucester Races

Maisemore Park, Gloucestershire

New Forest Hounds

Larkhill, Wiltshire

South Cornwall

Trebudannon, Cornwall