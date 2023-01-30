Point-to-Point Fixtures: February 2023

All the point-to-point fixtures for February 2023 in one place.
POINT TO POINT FIXTURES IN FEBRUARY 2023
Saturday 4th February 2023
Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire
Chipley Park, Somerset
Sunday 5th February 2023
Larkhill, Wiltshire
Garthorpe, Leicestershire
Duncombe Park, Yorkshire
Charing, Kent
Saturday 11th February 2023
Brocklesby Park
Sunday 12th February 2023
Friars Haugh, Borders
Buckfastleigh, Devon
Higham, Suffolk
Saturday 18th February 2023
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire
Sunday 19th February 2023
Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex)
Badbury Rings, Dorset
Askham Bryan College, Yorkshire
Saturday 25th February 2023
Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire
Sunday 26th February 2023
College Valley & North Northumberland Hunt
Alnwick, Northumberland
Garthorpe, Leicestershire
Charing, Kent
Larkhill, Wiltshire