Point-to-Point Fixtures: February 2023

All the point-to-point fixtures for February 2023 in one place.

POINT TO POINT FIXTURES IN FEBRUARY 2023

Saturday 4th February 2023

Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace

Horseheath, Cambridgeshire

Tiverton Foxhounds

Chipley Park, Somerset

Sunday 5th February 2023

Combined Services

Larkhill, Wiltshire

Melton Hunt Club

Garthorpe, Leicestershire

Sinnington Hunt

Duncombe Park, Yorkshire

South East Hunts Club

Charing, Kent

Saturday 11th February 2023

Brocklesby Hunt

Brocklesby Park

Sunday 12th February 2023

Berwickshire Races

Friars Haugh, Borders

South Pool Harriers

Buckfastleigh, Devon

Waveney Harriers

Higham, Suffolk

Saturday 18th February 2023

Puckeridge Hunt

Horseheath, Cambridgeshire

Sunday 19th February 2023

Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex)

Badbury Rings, Dorset

York North & West of Yore

Askham Bryan College, Yorkshire

Saturday 25th February 2023

Kimblewick Meeting

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire

Sunday 26th February 2023

College Valley & North Northumberland Hunt

Alnwick, Northumberland

Cottesmore

Garthorpe, Leicestershire

South East Hunts Club

Charing, Kent

South & West Wilts

Larkhill, Wiltshire