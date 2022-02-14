Our round-up of the hottest products on the market

Our guide to everything notable in the field for sporting enthusiasts and those keen on country life

This round up includes a comfy dog bed for your beloved canine companion, luxurious praline eggs and a smart washbag to take with you on a weekend escape.

OUR ROUND-UP OF THE HOTTEST PRODUCTS

WATERPROOF PICNIC BLANKET

THE TARTAN BLANKET CO

Arm yourself with this recycled wool blanket (in eight different tartans) to become the most popular picnicker on the point-to-point circuit.

♦ Price from £75

♦ Tel 0131 516 9229

♦ tartanblanketco.com

THE RETRIEVE JACKET

HÄRKILA

Hard-wearing cotton blend, with wind and waterproof membrane, game pocket and adjustable cuffs and waist. Perfect when practising picking-up.

♦ Price £409.99

♦ Tel 0330 027 2410

♦ gb.harkila.com

CALIBER HEADPHONES

ISOTUNES SPORT

Shooting-specific Bluetooth earbuds. Dust, sweat and waterproof, run for up to 13 hours without recharging. Perfect clay-popping companions.

♦ Price £169.99

♦ Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com

♦ isotunessport.com

DOG BED

FARLOWS

For the dogs who’ve earned their downtime, the Slumber is available in terrier (small), spaniel (medium) and labrador (large) size. Machine washable.

♦ Price from £69.99

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

THE BOYFRIEND SHIRT

WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH

Inspired by men’s tailoring, a brushed cotton ladies shirt that’s reassuringly loose – and super soft to boot. Add your initials to the cuff or front for added swagger.

♦ Price £115

♦ Email hello@withnothingunderneath.com

♦ withnothingunderneath.com

EGG CUP PLATE

MATILDA GOAD

A yolk-yellow plate with an egg cup cleverly attached, for a glimmer of sunshine on Easter morning (whatever the weather).

♦ Price £27

♦ Email info@matildagoad.com

♦ matildagoad.com

PRALINE EGGS

FORTNUM & MASON

Half a dozen real hen’s eggs painted in Fortnum’s signature eau de nil, with a welcome surprise inside: decadent praline chocolate.

♦ Price £27.95

♦ Tel 020 7734 8040

♦ fortnumandmason.com

BARROW JACKET

DUBARRY

For when the weather keeps you guessing, waterproof and breathable with taped seams and zips and a roll-away hood.

♦ Price £179

♦ Tel 01608 677622

♦ dubarry.com

MINI BARREL

UTE WASHBAG

RM WILLIAMS

Smarten up a weekend escape with Australian-made canvas and leather, complete with Longhorn screen print and a zip and button closure.

♦ Price £80

♦ Tel 020 7629 6222

♦ rmwilliams.com