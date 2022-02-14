Our round-up of the hottest products on the market

This round up includes a comfy dog bed for your beloved canine companion, luxurious praline eggs and a smart washbag to take with you on a weekend escape.

WATERPROOF PICNIC BLANKET 

THE TARTAN BLANKET CO

Arm yourself with this recycled wool blanket (in eight different tartans) to become the most popular picnicker on the point-to-point circuit.

Price from £75 

Tel 0131 516 9229

tartanblanketco.com

 

THE RETRIEVE JACKET

HÄRKILA

Hard-wearing cotton blend, with wind and waterproof membrane, game pocket and adjustable cuffs and waist. Perfect when practising picking-up.

Price £409.99

Tel 0330 027 2410

gb.harkila.com

 

CALIBER HEADPHONES

ISOTUNES SPORT

Shooting-specific Bluetooth earbuds. Dust, sweat and waterproof, run for up to 13 hours without recharging. Perfect clay-popping companions.

Price £169.99 

Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com 

isotunessport.com 

 

DOG BED

FARLOWS

For the dogs who’ve earned their downtime, the Slumber is available in terrier (small), spaniel (medium) and labrador (large) size. Machine washable. 

Price from £69.99 

Tel 01544 322311

farlows.co.uk

 

THE BOYFRIEND SHIRT

WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH

Inspired by men’s tailoring, a brushed cotton ladies shirt that’s reassuringly loose – and super soft to boot. Add your initials to the cuff or front for added swagger. 

Price £115 

Email hello@withnothingunderneath.com

withnothingunderneath.com

 

EGG CUP PLATE

MATILDA GOAD 

A yolk-yellow plate with an egg cup cleverly attached, for a glimmer of sunshine on Easter morning (whatever the weather). 

Price £27 

Email info@matildagoad.com  

matildagoad.com

 

PRALINE EGGS

FORTNUM & MASON 

Half a dozen real hen’s eggs painted in Fortnum’s signature eau de nil, with a welcome surprise inside: decadent praline chocolate.

Price £27.95 

Tel 020 7734 8040

fortnumandmason.com

 

BARROW JACKET

DUBARRY 

For when the weather keeps you guessing, waterproof and breathable with taped seams and zips and a roll-away hood. 

Price £179 

Tel 01608 677622

dubarry.com 

 

MINI BARREL
UTE WASHBAG 

RM WILLIAMS 

Smarten up a weekend escape with Australian-made canvas and leather, complete with Longhorn screen print and a zip and button closure. 

Price £80 

Tel 020 7629 6222

rmwilliams.com 