Our round-up of the hottest products on the market

Our guide to everything notable in the field for sporting enthusiasts and those keen on country life
This round up includes a comfy dog bed for your beloved canine companion, luxurious praline eggs and a smart washbag to take with you on a weekend escape.
WATERPROOF PICNIC BLANKET
THE TARTAN BLANKET CO
Arm yourself with this recycled wool blanket (in eight different tartans) to become the most popular picnicker on the point-to-point circuit.
♦ Price from £75
♦ Tel 0131 516 9229
♦ tartanblanketco.com
THE RETRIEVE JACKET
HÄRKILA
Hard-wearing cotton blend, with wind and waterproof membrane, game pocket and adjustable cuffs and waist. Perfect when practising picking-up.
♦ Price £409.99
♦ Tel 0330 027 2410
♦ gb.harkila.com
CALIBER HEADPHONES
ISOTUNES SPORT
Shooting-specific Bluetooth earbuds. Dust, sweat and waterproof, run for up to 13 hours without recharging. Perfect clay-popping companions.
♦ Price £169.99
♦ Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com
♦ isotunessport.com
DOG BED
FARLOWS
For the dogs who’ve earned their downtime, the Slumber is available in terrier (small), spaniel (medium) and labrador (large) size. Machine washable.
♦ Price from £69.99
♦ Tel 01544 322311
♦ farlows.co.uk
THE BOYFRIEND SHIRT
WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH
Inspired by men’s tailoring, a brushed cotton ladies shirt that’s reassuringly loose – and super soft to boot. Add your initials to the cuff or front for added swagger.
♦ Price £115
♦ Email hello@withnothingunderneath.com
♦ withnothingunderneath.com
EGG CUP PLATE
MATILDA GOAD
A yolk-yellow plate with an egg cup cleverly attached, for a glimmer of sunshine on Easter morning (whatever the weather).
♦ Price £27
♦ Email info@matildagoad.com
♦ matildagoad.com
PRALINE EGGS
FORTNUM & MASON
Half a dozen real hen’s eggs painted in Fortnum’s signature eau de nil, with a welcome surprise inside: decadent praline chocolate.
♦ Price £27.95
♦ Tel 020 7734 8040
♦ fortnumandmason.com
BARROW JACKET
DUBARRY
For when the weather keeps you guessing, waterproof and breathable with taped seams and zips and a roll-away hood.
♦ Price £179
♦ Tel 01608 677622
♦ dubarry.com
MINI BARREL
UTE WASHBAG
RM WILLIAMS
Smarten up a weekend escape with Australian-made canvas and leather, complete with Longhorn screen print and a zip and button closure.
♦ Price £80
♦ Tel 020 7629 6222
♦ rmwilliams.com