Holland & Holland launch new bursary scheme

Holland & Holland have launched a new bursary scheme and are looking for a young gamekeeper, ghillie or stalker hoping to pursue an inspiring project in shooting and conservation. Don’t miss your chance to enter the Holland & Holland Conservation Bursary before applications close on 31 May.

HOLLAND & HOLLAND CONSERVATION BURSARY

Holland & Holland have launched a brand new bursary and are looking to support a young gamekeeper, ghillie or stalker who is in the first five years of their career. The winner will be awarded £10,000 to pursue a project or course related to sustainable natural resource management.

Gamekeepers and stalkers play a vital role in shaping and protecting shooting and the countryside. Their day-to-day commitment and extensive knowledge of game management is crucial to our industry. The bursary aims to support young gamekeepers, contribute to their education and broaden their horizons.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of prominent figures in shooting, including Hugh Van Cutsem and Liam Bell. “I am delighted to be involved in this innovative bursary scheme,” says Hugh Van Cutsem, “and it’s hugely reassuring to see one of the oldest and most well-known names in the sporting industry doing their bit to support the future of our countryside”.

“As a leading figure within the shooting industry,” adds Daryl Greatrex, Managing Director of Holland & Holland, “we are aware of the importance of supporting young people who wish to play a role in wildlife management and ethical shooting. Our hope is that through this scheme, we will be able to help further the education of young gamekeepers and provide a platform for the winner to become an ambassador for shooting and conservation within the shooting community and beyond”.

HOW TO ENTER

Applicants are required to submit a video or written piece describing what they hope to use the prize for. From a young stalker looking to do a postgraduate course in sustainable deer management to a trainee gamekeeper hoping to learn how grey partridges are managed in France, all are eligible.

Applications close 31 May. Interviews will take place in June, and the winner of the Holland & Holland Conservation Bursary will be announced in July.

To download an application pack, view example applications and discover what Holland & Holland are looking for, visit Holland & Holland's website.