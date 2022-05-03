Our guide to the best kit that Britain has to offer

From silk scarves to corgi-adorned mugs, Britain excels in every category. Here are some of the best British products on offer.

BEST OF BRITISH KIT

WAISTCOAT

SIRPLUS

Get set with the latest colours of this double-breasted waistcoat, made from 100% Italian linen in England. Wedding season, the Derby, Royal Ascot; summer is on.

♦ Price £175

♦ Tel 020 7127 4213

♦ sirplus.co.uk

SILK SCARF

LAIRD UTILITY

Digitally printed on 100% silk made in an English mill, with hand-rolled edges and pin fringe detail. Add flair under sporting clobber or with a jacket and shirt for dinner.

♦ Price £110

♦ lairdutility.com

DOG COLLAR

BERKELEY DOG BEDS

Made from bridle leather in the UK, stitched by hand. Buckles and D-rings cast as solid pieces of brass. Available in black or dark brown to take dapper dogs from the village show to the field.

♦ Price £75

♦ Tel 01264 861143

♦ berkeleydogbeds.co.uk

JUBILEE CORGI MUG

KILLY & CO

Hang the bunting, put the kettle on and toast Her Majesty with a corgi cuppa. Limited edition, made in Stoke-on-Trent. Available in pink, blue and red.

♦ Price £22

♦ Tel 07968 973764

♦ killyandco.com

SUTHERLAND BAG

WESTLEY RICHARDS

Canvas and vegetable-tanned leather with solid brass fittings, zipped internal pocket and quick-release shoulder strap. Named after the 19th-century Scottish-born hunter James Sutherland. Comes in a selection of hides or coloured canvas and leather.

♦ Price £1,295 for medium canvas and leather

♦ Tel 0121 333 1900

♦ westleyrichards.com

AGA HOB COVER

THE HERITAGE HARE COMPANY

The solution to keeping Aga lids mark-free, with a pheasant who knows how to pose. Made in the UK by a small family business whose HQ is nestled at the foot of the Malvern Hills.

♦ Price £16

♦ Email info@theheritageharecompany.co.uk

♦ theheritageharecompany.co.uk

A FATHER’S ADVICE

ALICE PETO

Illustrated by artist Alice Peto, Mark Hanbury Beaufoy’s poem serves just as well now as a mantra for the budding sportsman as it did when it was written in 1902.

♦ Price £60

♦ Email info@alicepeto.com

♦ alicepeto.com

RAMBLERS ROLL

MOORSWOOD

Constructed in Devon from Isle of Harris tweed, with a water-resistant wax cotton base. Folds into the neatest of packages and is just 44cm square when unrolled. A place to rest weary legs on the hill.

♦ Price from £63

♦ Email laura@moorswood.com

♦ moorswood.com

RUDHAM GILET

FARLOWS

Red-gold windowpane tweed made in the Borders, with patch pockets, back vents and a handy internal chest pocket. Throw on for anything from the county show to a day on the river – or even a trip into town.

♦ Price £355

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk