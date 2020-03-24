Auction lot for the Gunmakers’ Company Charitable Trust

An example of one of the greatest shotguns ever built will be auctioned today, Tuesday 24 March, with all proceeds going to the Gunmakers' Company Charitable Trust

Holts Auction of Fine Modern & Antique Guns will today feature a James Woodward & Sons 12-bore. All proceeds will go to the Gunmakers’ Company Charitable Trust.

To view the catalogue and bid online, click on THIS link. The auction starts at 11am on Tuesday 24 March.

HOLTS AUCTION OF FINE MODERN & ANTIQUE GUNS

On Tuesday 24 March, Holts Auction of Fine Modern & Antique Guns will feature Lot 1672 for the Gunmaker’s Company Charitable Trust. The lot is a James Woodward & Sons, lightweight 12-bore 1913 patent double-trigger over-and-under sidelock ejector. The item has very generously been donated by Liveryman Nigel Brown.

All proceeds from the auction will be passed to the Gunmakers’ Company Charitable Trust. Holts will also kindly be donating their buyer’s premium to the Trust.

THE GUNMAKERS’ CHARITABLE TRUST

Since 1637, The Worshipful Company of Gunmakers has worked to ensure the safety of firearms and to promote the craft and technology of gunmaking. In 2003 The Gunmakers’ Company Charitable Trust was established to support training in gunmaking skills.

The Gunmakers’ Charitable Trust promotes the skills, both ancient and modern, required for the future of the guntrade. This includes a bursary scheme, aimed at educating those entering the trade. Plus, the Trust allies the modern skills of bench-trained gunmakers and craftsmen and women in associated trades.

This is a fantastic opportunity to buy an example of one of the greatest over-and-under shotguns ever built, while also making a strong contribution to the future of gunmaking in the United Kingdom.