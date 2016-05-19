If you are thinking about taking a Macnab make sure you glance through the Macnab Challenge rules. We look forward to welcoming you to our club.To Blood!

Join the club and take part in The Macnab Challenge. Here are the Macnab Challenge rules.

THE MACNAB CHALLENGE RULES

The Rules

All Macnabs be undertaken in a sporting and gentlemanly fashion.

All Macnabs to be completed within one day, between 13 August and 10 November 2018.

All entries to be accompanied by a signed letter, with contact details, from two independent witnesses

attesting to the achievement: estate owner, gillie, gamekeeper or other unimpeachably good sort. Exclusive silver Macnab cuff-links and an invitation to The Field and Blaser event

awarded to the first 20 valid Macnab entries received (of whichever Macnab variety). All Real Macnabs to be ‘poached’ in a legal and sporting manner from an owner who accepts the

challenge in good sport. All Macnabs to be undertaken at the competitors expense.

The Field’s decision as to the validity of any Macnab entry is final.

ALL ENTRANTS MUST FOLLOW THE RULES

ENTRIES FOR THE 2018 CHALLENGE OPEN ON THE GLORIOUS 13th



The clarion call is sounded. It is time to shrug off the ennui and head into the field again as we invite you to take part in The Field’s Macnab Challenge. We invite another batch of would-be Macnabbers to enter the ultimate sporting challenge: to shoot a stag, catch a salmon on the fly and bag a brace of grouse all within 24 hours. If that variety appears too elusive there are a myriad of other Macnab types that might catch the eye.

Whichever Macnab you set your cap at do take time to heed our advice from old hands. And of course where to take your macnab, what Macnab kit to take and our 10 Macnab top tips are all essential reading.

Finally make sure you read a copy of John Macnab by John Buchan. The inspiration for The Field’s Macnab Challenge, and what sporting endeavour should be celebrating: fieldcraft, adventure and bonhomie.