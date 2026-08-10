If you are thinking about taking a Macnab make sure you glance through The Field's Macnab Challenge rules. We look forward to welcoming you to our club. To Blood!
The Field, in association with Westley Richards and Delaney & Sons, challenges you to bag a Macnab between 12 August and 10 November 2026. Join the club and take part in The Macnab Challenge. Here are the Macnab Challenge rules.
THE FIELD’S MACNAB CHALLENGE RULES
- All Macnabs to be undertaken in a legal, sporting and gentlemanly fashion.
- All Macnabs to be completed within one day (i.e. within 24 hours), between 12 August and 10 November 2026.
- All entries to be accompanied by a signed letter, with contact details, from two independent witnesses attesting to the achievement: estate owner, gillie, gamekeeper or other unimpeachably good sort.
- There will be 12 prizes available to be awarded to the first 12 valid Macnab entries (of whichever Macnab variety, who have not previously received the Macnab cuff-links). Each prize is composed of (a) one pair of exclusive silver Macnab cuff-links; and (b) an invitation to The Field Macnab Challenge Dinner.
- All Real Macnabs to be ‘poached’ in a legal and sporting manner from an owner who accepts the challenge in good sport.
- All Macnabs to be undertaken at the competitor’s expense.
- The Field’s decision as to the validity of any Macnab entry is final.
- Full Terms and Conditions apply.
ENTRIES FOR THE 2026 MACNAB CHALLENGE OPEN ON THE GLORIOUS 12th
The clarion call is sounded. It is time to shrug off the ennui and head into the field again as we invite you to take part in The Field’s Macnab Challenge. We invite another batch of would-be Macnabbers to enter the ultimate sporting challenge: to shoot a stag, catch a salmon on the fly and bag a brace of grouse all within 24 hours. If that variety appears too elusive there are a myriad of other Macnab types that might catch the eye.
Whichever Macnab you set your cap at do take time to heed our advice from old hands. And of course where to take your macnab, what Macnab kit to take and our 10 Macnab top tips are all essential reading.
Finally make sure you read a copy of John Macnab by John Buchan. The inspiration for The Field’s Macnab Challenge, and what sporting endeavour should be celebrating: fieldcraft, adventure and bonhomie. (Read more about John Buchan here.)
THE 2026 FIELD MACNAB CHALLENGE TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- The promoter of this challenge is Future Publishing Limited (“Future”), which has registered offices located at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 02008885.
- This competition will open at midnight on 12 August 2026 and will close at midnight on 10 November 2065 (the “Term”).
- The Rules and Competition details form part of these terms and conditions. By submitting an entry, you agree to these The Field Macnab Challenge 2026 Terms and Conditions.
- There will be 12 prizes available to be awarded to the first 12 valid Macnab entries (of whichever Macnab variety who have not previously received the Macnab cuff-links). Each prize is composed of (a) one pair of exclusive silver Macnab cuff-links; and (b) an invitation to The Field Macnab Dinner, expected to take place in February 2026 (the “Event”).
- Entry is open to UK residents aged 18 (excluding Northern Ireland) aged (18) or over, excluding employees or past employees of the Promoter and Future, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of identity and eligibility must be provided upon request. .
- The entrants are responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prizes, including any necessary transfers, travel documents, travel to and from the Challenge and/or Event, passports and visas, insurance, food and spending money.
- This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.
- Entries that are incomplete, illegible or indecipherable, will not be valid and deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.
- All entries must be made directly by the person entering the competition. Only 1 entry per person. All entries will become property of Future and will not be returned. Future accepts no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed in the post, or due to computer error in transit.
- Entries made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void.
- Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be found by the terms and conditions.
- The winners of the prizes will be selected from all the correct entries received by the closing date. Where applicable, the decision of the judges is final based on the criteria set out in the rules and/or promotional material and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.
- Winners will be notified by email on or before 17 November 2026.
- Prizes are subject to availability and the prize suppliers’ terms and conditions.The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. Future accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of a prize being unavailable, Future reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.
- Future reserves the right to amend or alter the terms of competition at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of the competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.
- If you are a prize winner of this competition, you agree that Future and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by Future and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.
- Any entrants who submit photographs, video or text as part of their entry grant Future a non-exclusive, irrevocable, worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual licence to publish or otherwise use such submitted materials at any time we wish in whole or in part, and to incorporate it singly or collectively into other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed, including for promotional or marketing purposes. We may cut, edit, crop or arrange your materials as we think necessary.
- By submitting materials you agree that you either are the creator of such materials or you have the permission from or are authorised by the owner of such materials to use them.
- By submitting the witness details, you confirm that you have obtained each witness’ consent to provide Future and Blaser with their personal data for the purposes of administering this competition.
- Any personal information, such names, ages, addresses (including postcode) and/or email addresses may be used by Future in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy
- Future reserves the right to contact the witnesses listed by the entrant, using the information supplied by the entrant, to confirm completion of the challenge. Witness information will not be used for marketing purposes.
- Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winners. If a winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, or is unable to comply with these terms and conditions, Future reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random from the remaining eligible entries, or in the event that the promotion is being judged, Future reserves the right to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.
- Failure to respond and/or provide an address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.
- Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.
- In the event of a discrepancy between these standard terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material, the details of the promotional material shall prevail.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, Future, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winners or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury, or death occurring as a result of entering the competition or taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of Future, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- These terms and conditions shall be governed by English laws and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.