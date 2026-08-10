If you are thinking about taking a Macnab make sure you glance through The Field's Macnab Challenge rules. We look forward to welcoming you to our club. To Blood!

The Field, in association with Westley Richards and Delaney & Sons, challenges you to bag a Macnab between 12 August and 10 November 2026. Join the club and take part in The Macnab Challenge. Here are the Macnab Challenge rules.

THE FIELD’S MACNAB CHALLENGE RULES

All Macnabs to be undertaken in a legal, sporting and gentlemanly fashion.

All Macnabs to be completed within one day (i.e. within 24 hours), between 12 August and 10 November 2026.

All entries to be accompanied by a signed letter , with contact details, from two independent witnesses attesting to the achievement: estate owner, gillie, gamekeeper or other unimpeachably good sort.

There will be 12 prizes available to be awarded to the first 12 valid Macnab entries (of whichever Macnab variety, who have not previously received the Macnab cuff-links). Each prize is composed of (a) one pair of exclusive silver Macnab cuff-links; and (b) an invitation to The Field Macnab Challenge Dinner.

All Real Macnabs to be ‘poached’ in a legal and sporting manner from an owner who accepts the challenge in good sport.

All Macnabs to be undertaken at the competitor’s expense .

The Field’s decision as to the validity of any Macnab entry is final.

Full Terms and Conditions apply.

ENTRIES FOR THE 2026 MACNAB CHALLENGE OPEN ON THE GLORIOUS 12th

The clarion call is sounded. It is time to shrug off the ennui and head into the field again as we invite you to take part in The Field’s Macnab Challenge. We invite another batch of would-be Macnabbers to enter the ultimate sporting challenge: to shoot a stag, catch a salmon on the fly and bag a brace of grouse all within 24 hours. If that variety appears too elusive there are a myriad of other Macnab types that might catch the eye.

Whichever Macnab you set your cap at do take time to heed our advice from old hands. And of course where to take your macnab, what Macnab kit to take and our 10 Macnab top tips are all essential reading.

Finally make sure you read a copy of John Macnab by John Buchan. The inspiration for The Field’s Macnab Challenge, and what sporting endeavour should be celebrating: fieldcraft, adventure and bonhomie. (Read more about John Buchan here.)

THE 2026 FIELD MACNAB CHALLENGE TERMS AND CONDITIONS