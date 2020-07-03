Macnab types: which one to choose?

Keen to enter The Field's Macnab Challenge? You need to decide which Macnab type you want to set your cap at, and then take our advice and crack on.

Which type of Macnab takes your fancy? The Classic Macnab is the favoured one among modern sporting blades, but there are different Macnab types for every part of the country and sporting inclination. The editor has bagged a Macnofolk, but perhaps you are keen on a real Macnab like the protagonists in John Buchan’s book John Macnab? If you have one you think might meet the exacting standards then do let us know. We might add it to out list of Macnab types if it is up to standard.

MACNAB TYPES

The most important thing to know is that each and every one of these Macnabs must be taken between dawn and dusk within 24 hours. So take your pick and then enter the Macnab Challenge.