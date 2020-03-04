Point to point fixtures: March 2020

Point to point fixtures for March 2020. The calendar is filling up with point to point racing dates countrywide
Point to point fixtures for March 2020 are brought together in one place so you can plan your sporting weekends. If you are missing your hunting in the off season be sure to lend support to your local pack by tipping up, rain or shine, with enough readies for £2 each way and a boot full of goodies. If you need inspiration try our pheasant stock recipe pepped up with a dash of sherry, or delicious (and terribly moreish) venison sausage rolls recipe.
WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN MARCH 2020
Sunday 1st March 2020
Larkhill. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury, nr A303, A345 & A360
Derwent
Charm Park, Yorkshire. YO13 9QU.
Saturday 7th March 2020
Duke of Beaufort’s
Didmarton, Gloucestershire. Nr A433, 6m SW of Tetbury. GL9 1EA
Suffolk (supported by the PPORA)
Ampton, Suffolk. IP31 1NS.
Sunday 8th March 2020
Blackmore & Sparkford Vale point to point
Charlton Horethorne, Somerset. DT9 4LJ.
College Valley & North Northumberland
Alnwick, Northumberland. NE66 3AE.
East Cornwall
Great Trethew. 3m SE of Liskeard. PL14 3PZ.
Holderness point to point
Dalton Park, Yorkshire. HU17 7PW.
Guilsborough, Northhamptonshire. Nr A50, 10m North West of Northampton.
Saturday 14th March 2020
Duke of Buccleuch’s point to point
Friars Haugh, Borders. TD5 8LS.
Hurworth point to point
Hutton Rudby, Yorkshire. TS15 0JL.
Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358.
Sunday 15th March 2020
Bicester with Whaddon Chase
Edgcote, 6m NE of Banbury, near A361.
Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers
Buckfastleigh, Devon. TQ11 0LT.
Flint & Denbigh point to point
Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA.
High Easter Racing Club
High Easter, Essex, 8m NW of Chelmsford nr A1060 (Exit 8, M11)
Larkhill, Wiltshire. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury
Saturday 21st March 2020
Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hounds point to point
Askham Bryan College, Askham Bryan, York, YO23 3FR
Croome and West Warwickshire
Shelfield Park, Lawnsbrook Farm B49 6JW
Lanarkshire & Renfewshire point to point
Overton. Lanarkshire. ML8 5QF.
VWH point to point
Siddington, Wiltshire. 2m S of Cirencester
West Norfolk
Fakenham, Norfolk. 2m SW of town. NR21 7NY
Milborne St Andrew, Dorset. Nr A354 ½m SE of village.
Sunday 22nd March 2020
Lamerton
Kilworthy, Devon. PL19 0JZ.
Mendip Farmers
Ston Easton, Somerset. 8m N of Shepton Mallet.
Oakley
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northamptonshire. 1m S of village.
Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent
Brookers Farm, Penshurst, Kent. 3m SW of Penshurst.
United Pack
Brampton Bryan, Herefordshire. 11m W of Ludlow.
Saturday 28th March 2020
Larkhill Wilthsire. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury
Berwickshire
Friars Haugh, Borders. TD5 8LS.
Cheshire Forest
Tabley House, Nr Knutsford, Cheshire. Just off A5033 and 1 mile from J19 M6.
Crawley & Horsham point to point
Parham, Sussex. RH20 2ER.
Monmouthshire
Monmouth Showground.
Puckeridge
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire. CB21 4QF.
Sunday 29th March 2020
Belvoir point to point
Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.
Cotley, Somerset. 2m SW of Chard, TA20 3EP
Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG
Ledbury
Maisemore Park, Gloucestershire. 3m NW of Gloucester.
Middleton
Sheriff Hutton, Yorkshire. 10m N/NE of York, YO60 7TN