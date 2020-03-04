Point to point fixtures: March 2020

Point to point fixtures for March 2020. The calendar is filling up with point to point racing dates countrywide

Point to point fixtures for March 2020 are brought together in one place so you can plan your sporting weekends. If you are missing your hunting in the off season be sure to lend support to your local pack by tipping up, rain or shine, with enough readies for £2 each way and a boot full of goodies. If you need inspiration try our pheasant stock recipe pepped up with a dash of sherry, or delicious (and terribly moreish) venison sausage rolls recipe.

WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN MARCH 2020

Sunday 1st March 2020

Combined Services

Larkhill. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury, nr A303, A345 & A360

Derwent

Charm Park, Yorkshire. YO13 9QU.

Saturday 7th March 2020

Duke of Beaufort’s

Didmarton, Gloucestershire. Nr A433, 6m SW of Tetbury. GL9 1EA

Suffolk (supported by the PPORA)

Ampton, Suffolk. IP31 1NS.

Sunday 8th March 2020

Blackmore & Sparkford Vale point to point

Charlton Horethorne, Somerset. DT9 4LJ.

College Valley & North Northumberland

Alnwick, Northumberland. NE66 3AE.

East Cornwall

Great Trethew. 3m SE of Liskeard. PL14 3PZ.

Holderness point to point

Dalton Park, Yorkshire. HU17 7PW.

Pytchley

Guilsborough, Northhamptonshire. Nr A50, 10m North West of Northampton.

Saturday 14th March 2020

Duke of Buccleuch’s point to point

Friars Haugh, Borders. TD5 8LS.

Hurworth point to point

Hutton Rudby, Yorkshire. TS15 0JL.

Quantock Hunt

Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358.

Sunday 15th March 2020

Bicester with Whaddon Chase

Edgcote, 6m NE of Banbury, near A361.

Dart Vale & Haldon Harriers

Buckfastleigh, Devon. TQ11 0LT.

Flint & Denbigh point to point

Bangor-on-Dee, Clwyd. LL13 0DA.

High Easter Racing Club

High Easter, Essex, 8m NW of Chelmsford nr A1060 (Exit 8, M11)

New Forest Hounds

Larkhill, Wiltshire. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury

Saturday 21st March 2020

Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hounds point to point

Askham Bryan College, Askham Bryan, York, YO23 3FR

Croome and West Warwickshire

Shelfield Park, Lawnsbrook Farm B49 6JW

Lanarkshire & Renfewshire point to point

Overton. Lanarkshire. ML8 5QF.

VWH point to point

Siddington, Wiltshire. 2m S of Cirencester

West Norfolk

Fakenham, Norfolk. 2m SW of town. NR21 7NY

Wilton

Milborne St Andrew, Dorset. Nr A354 ½m SE of village.

Sunday 22nd March 2020

Lamerton

Kilworthy, Devon. PL19 0JZ.

Mendip Farmers

Ston Easton, Somerset. 8m N of Shepton Mallet.

Oakley

Brafield-on-the-Green, Northamptonshire. 1m S of village.

Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent

Brookers Farm, Penshurst, Kent. 3m SW of Penshurst.

United Pack

Brampton Bryan, Herefordshire. 11m W of Ludlow.

Saturday 28th March 2020

Avon Vale

Larkhill Wilthsire. 5m NW of Amesbury, 10m N of Salisbury

Berwickshire

Friars Haugh, Borders. TD5 8LS.

Cheshire Forest

Tabley House, Nr Knutsford, Cheshire. Just off A5033 and 1 mile from J19 M6.

Crawley & Horsham point to point

Parham, Sussex. RH20 2ER.

Monmouthshire

Monmouth Showground.

Puckeridge

Horseheath, Cambridgeshire. CB21 4QF.

Sunday 29th March 2020

Belvoir point to point

Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS.

Cotley

Cotley, Somerset. 2m SW of Chard, TA20 3EP

Kimblewick

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG

Ledbury

Maisemore Park, Gloucestershire. 3m NW of Gloucester.

Middleton

Sheriff Hutton, Yorkshire. 10m N/NE of York, YO60 7TN