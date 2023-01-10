Point-to-Point Fixtures: January 2023

Point-to-point fixtures for January 2023. Start the year off right with an enjoyable day out.

Start your year off right by going to a point-to-point this January. Whatever the weather may be you can still head to the field to claim some fresh air and perhaps a tipple or two to warm yourself.

WHERE TO POINT-TO-POINT IN JANUARY 2023

Sunday 15th January 2023

Dunston Harriers

Ampton, Suffolk

Modbury Harriers

Buckfastleigh, Devon

Yorkshire Area Point-to-point Club

Sheriff Hutton, Yorkshire

Saturday 21st January 2023

Royal Artillery

Larkhill, Wiltshire

South Wold Hunt

Revesby Park, Lincolnshire

Sunday 22nd January 2023

Heythrop Hunt

Cocklebarrow, Gloucestershire

Jedforest Hunt

Friars Haugh, Borders

Tiverton Foxhounds

Chipley Park, Somerset

Saturday 28th January 2023

Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace

Horseheath, Cambridgeshire

Sunday 29th January 2023

Percy

Alnwick, Northumberland

South Dorset Hunt

Milborne St Andrew, Dorset