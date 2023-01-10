Point-to-Point Fixtures: January 2023

Point-to-point fixtures for January 2023. Start the year off right with an enjoyable day out.
Start your year off right by going to a point-to-point this January. Whatever the weather may be you can still head to the field to claim some fresh air and perhaps a tipple or two to warm yourself.
Read our advice on creating the ultimate point-to-point picnic.
You might also like to read Rory Knight Bruce on the joy and exhilaration of a point-to-point
WHERE TO POINT-TO-POINT IN JANUARY 2023
Sunday 15th January 2023
Ampton, Suffolk
Buckfastleigh, Devon
Yorkshire Area Point-to-point Club
Sheriff Hutton, Yorkshire
Saturday 21st January 2023
Larkhill, Wiltshire
Revesby Park, Lincolnshire
Sunday 22nd January 2023
Cocklebarrow, Gloucestershire
Friars Haugh, Borders
Chipley Park, Somerset
Saturday 28th January 2023
Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire
Sunday 29th January 2023
Alnwick, Northumberland
Milborne St Andrew, Dorset