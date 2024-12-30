The health benefits of raw dog food make it an obvious choice for David Tomlinson but whatever you decide to feed your dogs, he believes quality should always come first

Dogs are remarkable animals: they will live, and even thrive, on the most unlikely of diets. Vegetarian food for dogs has been around for years and now vegan food is gaining in popularity (although not, I suspect, among readers of The Field). Dogs are not great ones for complaining and most will eat what you give them, regardless of what it is. Many dogs, and particularly labradors, seem to be permanently hungry. A friend’s labrador bitch that stays frequently in the Tomlinson household has taken to raiding my vegetable patch, chomping up my lettuces. Perhaps she would like to be a vegan dog. (Read more on labradors here.)

Wolves, from which all dogs descend, are among the most omnivorous of creatures. According to the Mammals of Britain & Europe (Collins Field Guide), wolves are ‘opportunistic, taking ungulates, lagomorphs, rodents, birds, carrion’, while rubbish ‘can be an important element’. I’ve no doubt that most domestic dogs would survive quite happily on a similar diet. Wolves are not great ones for barbecues, so all their meat is eaten raw. If wolves eat raw, shouldn’t dogs too?

I’ve been feeding my spaniels a raw diet for more than 20 years and I’m convinced that it has been responsible for their long and healthy lives, with infrequent visits to the vet. Although I feed predominantly raw, I’m by no means a raw fanatic. If we have a roast chicken for supper, then I’m quite happy for skin and scraps to end up in the dog bowl. I also provide a top-quality dried food (Salters) as back-up.

Many years ago in Kenya I watched a pack of 22 hunting dogs chase, catch and eat a wildebeest: a memorable if grisly experience. It was notable that the antelope was quickly disembowelled and its entrails and stomach were the first items to be consumed. Twenty minutes later only a skeleton was left, with the dogs finishing their supper by chewing on bones and leftover scraps of hide. This last act is significant, for this is how these dogs (unwittingly) keep their teeth and gums clean and healthy. A dog fed exclusively on soft food never gets the same opportunity, which is why the great majority of pet dogs suffer from poor oral health.

Most pet-food manufacturers make great play of the fact that their food offers your dog a complete and balanced diet, all in one meal. I reckon that I also eat a balanced diet, but not in one meal; it balances out during the course of the day or the week. Do dogs really need a balanced diet every time they eat? I suspect not. I also have grave reservations about claims that vegetarian or vegan food can be good for a dog or could possibly offer a balanced diet.

Raw meat has a variety of vital natural nutrients and amino acids that are essential for a dog’s well-being. Producers of nonmeat alternatives tend to include synthetic nutrients in large quantities. These will certainly enable dogs to survive they can thrive on such a diet is another matter entirely. We are urged to avoid processed food as much as possible in our own diets, and so it makes sense for dogs.

It is, however, worth remembering that many dogs like eating vegetables: they are good for them, as they are a great source of soluble fibre. By all means add raw, chopped vegetables to your dog’s meat dinner but don’t expect it to survive on them alone. Some dogs are more enthusiastic vegetable eaters than others but most like broccoli stalks. Carrots, courgettes, swedes, turnips, beetroot and kale are also good additions to the bowl. If feeding uncooked vegetables, make sure that they have been washed beforehand to avoid any pesticide residues.

If you do prefer to feed dry food rather than raw, it’s important to consider the choices available. Always opt for quality but that doesn’t necessarily mean the most expensive. My advice is to avoid anything containing wheat, which is always a cheap filler, and look at the protein content. Skinner’s, for example, offers Field & Trial Working 30. This is a kibble made with 40% poultry meat and formulated with minimal ingredients to produce a food that offers a viable alternative to a raw diet. Skinner’s suggests that it is also a good substitute for raw if you are away but whether from home, when feeding such a diet can be a challenge.

Raw bones were once part of most dogs’ diets but today only a small percentage of pets are given bones. Most dogs do like one, and a raw meaty bone will keep a dog happy for a long time. Avoid cooked bones and weight-bearing ones such as shins. Ribs are much better. It’s worth remembering that dogs will bring up any bits of bone that they can’t digest. This is entirely natural, and it’s not because the bone has made them sick.

Some years ago raw dog food specialist Bella & Duke suggested that anyone unsure about feeding raw should try the raw-food test. Take two bowls, put raw meat in one, kibble in the other. Sit your dog down a dozen feet away, then let it choose which bowl it wants to eat from. I tried it: the result was just as I expected. Dogs like raw.