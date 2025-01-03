Follow The Field's guide on how to prune wisteria wisely to keep the walls of your house attractively covered.



Wisteria transforms homes with its cascading, fragrant lavender blooms. This vigorous climber provides excellent shade and architectural interest, adding timeless elegance. So how to keep it looking its best and prevent it taking over?

When and how to prune wisteria

Wisteria is best pruned twice a year in January/February and then again in July/August. It can be left to ramble at will, but prune to prevent it from tumbling into gutters and to encourage even more flowers.

In January/February cut the growth back to two or three buds – this will ensure that the flowers are not blocked by the leaves during flowering. Do not take a chainsaw to wisteria Keep the growth and size under control to make it floriferous. This will encourage the wisteria to form flower buds instead of green growth. To prevent the wisteria from raiding the guttering and windows, cut back the whip-like green shoots of the current year’s growth to six or seven leaves after flowering. Water the wisteria if there is a dry spell between July and September as the flower buds are forming for next year; a drought at this time can result in a failure to bloom. Cut back the whippy green shoots in July or August. This will ripen the wood and encourage even more flower formation.

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This article was originally published in 2020 and has been updated.