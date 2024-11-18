Looking for a store cupboard soup recipe? Mike Robinson has the answer.

My recipe for Brown Berkshire soup can be easily put together from ingredients you’re likely to have in your store cupboard. It’s quick and simple to make too and is a warming treat out in the field. Serves 20.

Windsor may be in Berkshire but its eponymous brown soup isn’t a patch on this.

Brown Berkshire Soup

Ingredients

6 cans consommé

2 litres (31⁄2 pints) beef stock (can be made up with stock cubes)

2 tbsp Bovril

1 tsp English mustard

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

3 onions, finely chopped and well browned (optional)

3 sticks celery, finely chopped and well browned (optional)

1⁄4 bottle dry sherry

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Mix everything except the sherry together in a big pan and simmer. Leave for five minutes then season strongly. Add the sherry and decant into thermos flasks. A slightly posher version would include well-browned and finely chopped onions and sticks of similarly prepared celery. It sounds bonkers but it really works.

