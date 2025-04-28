Crab is at its best right now and these crab cakes make a great light starter or can even be made into smaller rounds for canapés.

Crab cakes made well are a delight. So try this recipe, made with fresh crab and a good amount of fresh herbs. They are the perfect thing to delight the palate before lunch. Or hand round before supper. And are sublimely easy to make, with a short and simple ingredient list. Serves six. (Read: Why you should give seafood foraging a go.)

Crab cakes with chilli and mint dressing

For the chilli and mint dressing

■ 1 tbsp chopped parsley

■ 1 tbsp chopped mint

■ Juice of half a lemon

■ 1 tbsp olive oil

■ Salt and pepper

■ 1 tsp finely chopped green chilli

For the cakes

■ 200g (7oz) crab meat (75% white/25% brown)

■ 2 tbsp breadcrumbs

■ 1 tbsp chopped mint

■ 1 tbsp chopped parsley

■ 1 egg

■ 1 tsp chopped green chilli

■ 2 tbsp sunflower oil for frying

Method

Mix the dressing ingredients in a bowl then leave to one side. Combine all the ingredients for the cakes. Place a frying pan on a medium heat and add the oil. When hot, spoon in a couple of dollops of the crab cake mix and fry both sides until lightly browned (about a minute each side). Keep warm and repeat with the rest of the mix. You should get 12 crab cakes. Serve with the dressing spooned on top.

You could also try this recipe for creamy crab, tomato and fennel soup, which is perfect for a warmer day.

