Crab is at its best right now and these crab cakes make a great light starter or can even be made into smaller rounds for canapés.
Crab cakes made well are a delight. So try this recipe, made with fresh crab and a good amount of fresh herbs. They are the perfect thing to delight the palate before lunch. Or hand round before supper. And are sublimely easy to make, with a short and simple ingredient list. Serves six. (Read: Why you should give seafood foraging a go.)
Crab cakes with chilli and mint dressing
For the chilli and mint dressing
■ 1 tbsp chopped parsley
■ 1 tbsp chopped mint
■ Juice of half a lemon
■ 1 tbsp olive oil
■ Salt and pepper
■ 1 tsp finely chopped green chilli
For the cakes
■ 200g (7oz) crab meat (75% white/25% brown)
■ 2 tbsp breadcrumbs
■ 1 tbsp chopped mint
■ 1 tbsp chopped parsley
■ 1 egg
■ 1 tsp chopped green chilli
■ 2 tbsp sunflower oil for frying
Method
- Mix the dressing ingredients in a bowl then leave to one side.
- Combine all the ingredients for the cakes.
- Place a frying pan on a medium heat and add the oil. When hot, spoon in a couple of dollops of the crab cake mix and fry both sides until lightly browned (about a minute each side). Keep warm and repeat with the rest of the mix.
- You should get 12 crab cakes. Serve with the dressing spooned on top.
You could also try this recipe for creamy crab, tomato and fennel soup, which is perfect for a warmer day.
