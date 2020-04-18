Spend some time over breakfast with Philippa Davis' American pancakes with blueberries, banana and cream. They are simple enough for even the most kitchen allergic, and immensely satisfying

Try something different for breakfast, with Philippa Davis’ American pancakes with blueberries, banana and cream. They are remarkably simple to knock together yet immensely satisfying, and guaranteed to become a family favourite.

For more weekend breakfasts best enjoyed at home, try our eggs florentine. A non-meaty, delicious take on eggs benedict, it is delightfully simple and best enjoyed on a lazy Sunday morning. And don’t skip the home-made hollandaise sauce. It is worth the effort – and makes breakfast all the more indulgent.

AMERICAN PANCAKES WITH BLUEBERRIES, BANANA AND CREAM

So simple, these pancakes can be put together but even the most kitchen allergic. And will make you the king (or queen) of the kitchen with the kids.

Serves 4

175g (6oz) plain flour

11⁄2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 medium eggs

150ml (5fl oz) whole milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp clarified butter

200g (7oz) blueberries

1 banana, chopped into small pieces

200ml (7fl oz) double cream

Whisk the plain flour, baking powder and caster sugar together in a large bowl.

Beat the eggs with the milk and vanilla then pour into the flour, whisking until you have a smooth batter. Finally, whisk

in the olive oil. The batter should be thick.

Put a tablespoon of clarified butter into a large frying pan on a medium heat. When the pan is hot add a ladleful of batter, carefully scatter a few blueberries and pieces of chopped banana on top of the pancake and cook until bubbles appear, about two minutes (cook as many at a time as will fit comfortably in your pan). Flip over and cook the other side for another minute and a half.

Once cooked, take out of the pan and cover loosely with foil to keep warm while you make the rest of the pancakes. Serve with lashings of double cream.