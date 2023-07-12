Here is our roundup of August sporting kit

August is a month which heralds many great sporting events. The Glorious Twelfth and the opportunity to bag a Macnab to name a couple. We round up the August sporting kit that will get you through the sporting month comfortably.

THE FIELD’S CHOICE OF AUGUST SPORTING KIT

SUMMER DRY WAX FIELD COAT

PURDEY

Lightweight and breathable cotton-shell coat that does not compromise on durability or practicality: action back, large cartridge pockets, storm placket. Proportioned to accommodate the layering often required for summer sport.

♦ Price £1,195

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ purdey.com

MACNAB WHISKY

HEROES & HERETICS

A 15-year-old, 300-bottle release blended whisky inspired by Buchan’s novel and produced in conjunction with William Evans, Cordings and Farlows. Just the thing with which to celebrate, commemorate or commiserate a Macnab attempt.

♦ Price £80

♦ Tel 020 3371 8188

♦ hahcws.com

CRICKET JUMPER

ALAN PAINE

Ladies’ and men’s 100% cotton cable-knit jumpers from, arguably, the makers of the original ‘cricket’ jumper. Ribbed vees, cuffs and hems, and available in five colours for men, three for ladies. English style to bowl you over.

♦ Price £119

♦ Tel 01623 415775

♦ alanpaine.co.uk

TWAIN BLUE TWEED GILET

ACRE & HOLT

Evening wear meets the hill with this dapper dark-blue Scottish tweed gilet lined in Dutch wax cotton with two inside welted pockets. Choose a denim or velvet collar lining. Available in corduroy or velvet too.

♦ Price £375

♦ Tel 01373 229274

♦ acreholt.co.uk

HORL 2 PRO KNIFE SHARPENER

HORL

Clever planetary gearing means sharpening blades – be they Asian or European kitchen or damascus knives – is speedy and easy without the need for water. If used properly, the diamond grinding disc should last a lifetime. Truly a man’s best friend.

♦ Price £349

♦ Email info@horl.com

♦ horl.com

SCOTCH BAG

WESTLEY RICHARDS

Eminently practical gamebag in forest green inspired by a 1912 version. Includes a hemp net and hanging loops for up to four small gamebirds. Handmade in Birmingham from topnotch waxed cotton and trimmed in leather with silver fittings. A boon companion in the field.

♦ Price £695

♦ Tel 0121 333 1900

♦ westleyrichards.com

LINEN GARFORTH CAP

CORDINGS

Close-fitting Irish linen cap with a stitched-down peak, available in a choice of colours. Smart pate sun protection for high summer and milder autumn days to come.

♦ Price £59

♦ Tel 020 7758 4122

♦ cordings.co.uk

BEVERAGE BUCKET

YETI

A 7.6-litre, sturdy lidded ice bucket that will keep up to six bottles of beer or three bottles of wine chilled overnight or simply store plenty of ice for beat nips on the rocks. Made for those who enjoy happy hour on the hoof.

♦ Price £150

♦ Email info@yeti.com

♦ uk.yeti.com

MEN’S DONEGAL URBAN FIELD TROUSERS

LUCAN

Oozing both style and the features beloved by sportsmen, such as forward side pockets and hip flap-and-button pockets, these flat-fronted trousers will cut a dash whether in town or country.

♦ Price £250

♦ Email info@lucanfashion.com

♦ lucanfashion.com