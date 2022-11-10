Six of the best properties in Devon and Cornwall on sale now

Rupert Bates rounds up the best properties currently on the market in Devon and Cornwall

From a small estate to a Georgian property to a converted pig sty, these best choices certainly cover all bases.

SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES IN DEVON AND CORNWALL

EAST COOMBE HEAD

YEOFORD, CREDITON, DEVON

This is a small estate, with the farmhouse converted from a thatched former threshing barn. The house has been modernised while retaining the original character of the building. The property has four bedrooms and the grounds include a summerhouse and a building with an indoor pool and kitchen. There are 84 acres in total, with shooting rights over the land.

Agent: Greenslade Taylor Hunt

Tel: 01884 243000

Guide price: £1.87 million

LIMESLAKE FARM

SOUTH MOLTON, DEVON

Limeslake Farm in North Devon sits in a rural position close to Exmoor National Park, with views over the Mole Valley. The farmhouse has four bedrooms and there is also a detached two-bedroom holiday cottage in the sale, converted from a traditional stone barn, as well as adaptable modern farm buildings. The property comes with nearly 27 acres of pasture, river meadows and mixed ancient woodland.

Agent: Greenslade Taylor Hunt

Tel: 01769 574500

Guide price: £1.4 million

HEATHFIELD DOWN HOUSE

MODBURY, IVYBRIDGE, DEVON

This is a Georgian Grade II-listed property, dating from 1802 and believed to be the largest Devon longhouse in the country. It is built over three levels, including a self-contained annexe. There are six bedrooms and three bathrooms in total, while the land includes four acres of paddocks. Heathfield Down House sits between the Georgian market town of Modbury and the larger town of Kingsbridge.

Agent: Marchand Petit

Tel: 01548 831163

Guide price: £1 million

BALDASH COTTAGE

BRANSCOMBE, SEATON, DEVON

This is a period thatched farmhouse, with Arts and Crafts influences, which was enlarged in the 1930s and again in the early 2000s. The front of this four-bedroom house is clad in wisteria and the property has a modern oak and glass wing. Other features include an inglenook fireplace, beamed ceilings and exposed stonework. There is also a detached lodge, which is currently let as a one-bedroom apartment.

Agent: Humberts

Tel: 01404 42456

Guide price: £2.6 million

MAY’S RETREAT

DOLBEARE, ASHBURTON, DEVON

May’s Retreat is a Grade II-listed former pigsty dating back 400 years. It was converted 22 years ago into a two-bedroom cottage and comes with two acres of land and outbuildings. It is set on a two-acre plot and there is potential for the outbuildings to be converted as well as further accommodation on the land, subject to planning. Ashburton is 17 miles from Exeter.

Agent: Bradleys

Tel: 01626 333636

Offers in excess of £700,000

COMPRIGNEY HOUSE

COMPRIGNEY HILL, TRURO, CORNWALL

Comprigney House is a Grade II-listed 16th-century six-bedroom property that was once a 24-acre manor, forming part of the Duke of Arundel’s estate. The house, which has been extended over the years, is set in 11/2 acres of walled gardens, with views over Truro Cathedral. A garden feature is a Maidenhair tree, considered one of the oldest species in the world.

Agent: Millerson

Tel: 01736 754115

Guide price: £1.85 million