Must-Buy Game Fair Kit

Kit to covert at July’s Game Fair

RANNOCK HSP SHOOTING WAISTCOAT

HARKILA

A shooting waistcoat that looks good and does the job. Harkila’s example will be available on stand with J Hogan & Son. It features micro suede reinforcement panels and windproof lining while side slits ensure comfort and protection. Double-fronted pockets allow plenty of room for ammunition whether on the range or shooting high birds.

♦ Price £159.99

♦ Tel01789 339070

♦ jhogandson.co.uk

BG RABBIT DUMMY

SPORTING SAINT

If you have a gundog, this is a must-buy piece of kit at The Game Fair. Astonishingly lifelike training aid weighing 700g and measuring 48cm in length. The British-made bunny was created by Ben Randall of Beggarbush Gundogs and breaks new ground with its real-to-life design.

♦ Price £49.99

♦ Tel 01885 400343

♦ sportingsaint.co.uk



SALMON DOG COLLAR

SMATHERS & BRANSON

More than 1,000 stitches go into each of these exquisite handmade collars from Smathers & Branson. They are made from French cotton, Italian leather and American brass. What’s more, 15% of sales proceeds go to the Atlantic Salmon Trust. You’ll find them on the Glaze & Gordon stand.

♦ Price £75

♦ Tel 07538 366282

♦ glazeandgordon.com

BEACONSFIELD JACKET

BARBOUR

This classic jacket offers oodles of practical features including articulated sleeves, rear zipped pockets and an adjustable waist. Furthermore, this Barbour is machine washable to boot. A sleeveless version will also be on the Philip Morris stand at The Game Fair.

♦ Price £379

♦ Tel 0800 917 3000

♦ barbour.com

RAM’S HEAD BELT BUCKLE

PEACHY BELTS

Stylish buckle made from a hard-wearing and corrosion-resistant mixture of zinc, aluminium, magnesium and copper that fits on either a 30mm or 40mm belt. Your new flexible friend in the field.

♦ Price £45

♦ Tel 0333 242 6688

♦ peachybelts.co.uk

HAAKAN BOOT

DEDITO

A good pair of boots is a must-buy piece of kit for any sportsman. Lightweight but durable footwear made from 2.6mm waxed full-grain leather a Thinsulate lining, breathable waterproof membrane, ankle support and cushioned soles. These unisex boots were made for walking – all day.

♦ Price £295

♦ Tel 01832 776104

♦ deditoboots.com

DECANTER BOX

ELLIOTT ROSS

Anyone on the hunt for a really smart but practical piece of kit at The Game Fair, look for further. An aluminium box that is smart enough for home yet sturdy enough for elevenses in the wildest and rockiest of stops. It is designed to stack easily and includes three crystal-cut decanters and 12 tumblers.

♦ Price £480

♦ Tel 01628 965990

♦ elliottrossco.co.uk

LUXE HAT CLIP

MACKENZIE & GEORGE

This really is a must-have handy piece of kit: full-grain leather clips, that can be personalised, to attach your hat to bags or belt loops. Brilliantly, they ensure hats don’t get lost while keeping your hands free to hold a rod, gun or maybe a glass of something cold. What’s more, there are four colours to choose from.

♦ Price £39.99

♦ Tel 01948 780734

♦ mackenzieandgeorge.com

DURLOW SHOOTING SOCK AND GARTER SET

THE SHOOTING SOCK COMPANY

Whatever the quarry, your feet will stay dry and look dapper in these soft and durable Merino-blend socks. Made in this country incorporating five colours including traditional spruce green and St Andrews blue – the very best of British.

♦ Price £80

♦ Tel 0800 083 6418

♦ shootingsocks.co.uk

