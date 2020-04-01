As the seasons change, gundogs losing their coats is a natural process. But there are a few things that can reduce your time spent hoovering - follow The Field's guide on how to reduce gundog shedding

As the seasons change and our gundog lose their coats, time spent with the hoover seems inevitable. Moulting is a natural process and not one that can be stopped entirely, though certain breeds are more serious offenders than others. For example, labradors have a shorter hair shaft life span and more abundant undercoat, meaning hair covering the house is unavoidable. But there are ways to reduce the amount your gundog moults. Follow our guide on how to reduce gundog shedding.

Reducing gundog shedding means less time spent hoovering and more time spent with your hound. So try our recommendations for 7 things to do off season with your gundog. In fact those concerned about purchasing a field companion due to shedding fears now know how to reduce gundog shedding and therefore may be interested in reading how to buy a gundog: The Field’s top tips and browsing The Field’s favourite labradors for inspiration.

HOW TO REDUCE GUNDOG SHEDDING

For the past three years my black labrador, aged five, has moulted excessively. How can I reduce the amount of hair? GC, Northumberland

Shedding of hair used to be a seasonal thing but nowadays many dogs seem to moult all year round. This is thought to be due to pets living in centrally heated and artificially illuminated homes so their bodies no longer respond to natural temperature and light. There is no miracle cure but you can reduce the amount of hair produced.

Daily brushing with the correct brush – most dogs need more than one type of brush, ask your vet which type to use on your breed – is essential. A diet rich in vitamins and essential oils will help keep your dog’s coat in good condition. If bald patches appear during shedding, consult your vet as this might be due to parasites, infection or allergies, all of which could increase the amount of hair that is being lost by your dog.