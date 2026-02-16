How do you create a strong bond with your puppy through play whilst remaining 'top dog'?

Teaching your gundog to balance fun with field discipline is all about setting boundaries. You don’t have to choose between a playful pet and a reliable retriever, but you do need to ensure that games don’t turn into bad habits.

Here is how to play the right way with a new puppy. (You might like to read: when to start training a gundog puppy)

The Foundation: The “Sit” Command

The “sit” is the bedrock of gundog training. While professionals make it look effortless, it requires consistency—especially when moving from the garden to the field. (Read: how to teach your gundog to sit.)

Keep it simple: don’t overcomplicate the command; use a clear, firm voice or a single whistle blast.

Proofing: practise in different environments so the dog learns that “sit” means the same thing in a quiet kitchen as it does on a busy shoot day.

Steadiness is key

The excitement of a live shoot can cause summer training to unravel. Focus on steadiness to avoid common pitfalls. (Read: how to keep a gundog steady to game.)

What about playing tug-of-war?

A reader writes: “I was recently told that I should never allow my young dog to enter into tug-of-war games if I am to have the slightest chance of taking her shooting. I don’t shoot very often and feel there must be some happy balance between the two. Any thoughts?”

AT, by email

The Field replies: Some trainers say that if you play correctly with your dog you are teaching her that you are fun to be around and it helps the dog focus on you. You need to be in control of the game always and the dog must have been taught the “give” command. In any game the dog must give up the toy immediately when asked to do so; must never put her teeth on the owner’s arm or pull his clothing; and never grab the toy unless given the command to do so. It is suggested that you reserve a special toy for this game and put it away when you have finished, until you decide to play again, thus ensuring you are always in control.

For monthly tips and advice on everything from gundog puppy training to the best clothing for stalking sign up to The Field Guide newsletter (and receive a complimentary copy of Country Life’s Guide to Dogs.)

This article was originally published in 2016 and has been updated.