We love our gundogs but the smell of dog lingering in the car? Not so much. Here are some ideas to keep pongs at bay

For a dog, the finest perfume is eau de fox, essence of dung … anything is better than smelling clean. But having a dog smell lingering in your car isn’t the pleasantest way to enjoy a journey. So we’ve asked around those in the know and discovered some remedies to remove that canine odour.

Bicarbonate of soda for dog smell

Try generously sprinkling the area where the dog sits with bicarbonate of soda. It’s an inexpensive and effective remedy with no nasty chemicals. Leave the bicarbonate on the surface for around 20-30 minutes (longer if possible). Then vacuum it up well. If the dog smell lingers, have another go with the bicarb and hoover up again.

Vinegar

Vinegar has many uses and it can be effective for smelly dogs too. Leave a shallow bowl of vinegar in the car overnight (just ordinary white vinegar will do, it doesn’t need to be special balsamic or wine vinegar). This should help to neutralise the pong. Again, do it again if you think the aroma has lingered.

Clean the inside

Clean the interior of your car (especially the boot) regularly. This doesn’t mean you need to get your car valeted, but vacuuming up mud and debris from your dog’s coats should keep doggy aromas at bay.

Defend against dog odour

Keeping your car clean will be made easier with one or two pieces of inexpensive canine kit. Crating your dogs in the car or lining your boot with an easily removable dog bed will confine some of the mess and dog odour. (Read our guide to the best dog beds here.) So, too, would using one of the readily available drying suits after particularly muddy walks or wet days in the field.

Keep your dog contained in one part of the car and you’ll be containing smells too. It’s also illegal to let your dog loll about on the seats without being restrained with a belt (yes, you can buy them for dogs).

