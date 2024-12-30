Q: I recently read an article about the joys of smoked bacon bourbon and apparently it is something one can make. I have tried to find a recipe for smoked bourbon in various old cookery and cocktail books but have failed. Can you help?

A recipe for smoked bacon bourbon

A: This recipe is not difficult but the ingredients are key.

You need to select the smokiest bacon you can find and a good bottle of bourbon. (See our recipe for sticky bourbon partridge legs.)

Cook three or four fat rashers and retain a good fluid ounce of the rendered fat, letting it cool but not solidify.

Pour the fat and 750ml of good bourbon, such as Four Roses Bourbon, into a glass jar and let it sit and infuse; if the bacon is strong enough, it will only take a

couple of hours. You now have a greasy-looking bourbon. To de-grease, place the jar in the freezer overnight and the fat will congeal.

Remove the fat then strain through a sieve. Ideally, restrain the bourbon through coffee filter paper for a clear finish.

Your bourbon should now taste and smell of bacon.

To make your cocktail, mix 50ml bacon bourbon, a tablespoon of maple syrup and two dashes of angostura bitters with some ice.

Strain into chilled glasses filled with ice and garnish with an orange twist.

