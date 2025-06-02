Something different to serve with roast lamb

Q: I had a gooseberry mint sauce in a restaurant and wonder if you have a recipe for this delicious accompaniment to roast lamb?

A: Indeed we do. Read on. You will need a large pan for this recipe and some sterilised jam jars.

Gooseberry mint sauce

Ingredients

450g (1lb) gooseberries

450g (1lb) gooseberries sugar

Lemon

Small bundle mint

Method

Put 450g (1lb) gooseberries in a large pan, cover them with water and simmer until soft. Strain the fruit and measure the juice, adding 450g (1lb) sugar to each pint. To this add the juice of a lemon and a small bundle of mint. Cook gently to dissolve the sugar, then boil until it sets.

Remove the bundle of mint, finely chop the leaves from six fresh stalks of mint and mix them into the jelly. Then pot for future use.