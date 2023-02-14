Nine pieces of kit for March

Have a look at our suggestions for nine pieces of kit to not only get you through but to thoroughly enjoy the month of March too.

SILVER JOCKEY WHIP PAPERKNIFE

THEO FENNELL

Hallmarked silver paperknife housed in a fitted case covered with a map of Epsom. On request, the jockey silks and hat can be enamelled in the recipient’s colours. Odds-on winner for any racing fan.

♦ Price £2,500

♦ Tel 020 7591 5003

♦ theofennell.com

COWHIDE WEEKEND TRAVEL BAG

ZULUCOW

Ethically sourced, soft leather bag with zipped pockets, padded clutch handles and adjustable shoulder strap. Robust and roomy enough for days away.

♦ Price £345

♦ Tel 07983 627710

♦ zulucow.co.uk

HARE HOB COVER

TRACEY COOPER

Pliable, terry towelling-filled hob covers to keep Aga tops looking pristine. The outer, which features a hand-drawn running hare, is made from machine-washable cotton, so kitchen spills are nothing to fear.

♦ Price £17.50

♦ Tel 01789 339060

♦ traceycooper.co.uk

KNEELO KNEE PADS

BURGON & BALL

Shock-absorbing EVA foam sandwiched between memory foam takes the strain and stains out of odd jobs and gardening. Fully adjustable with a hard-wearing, quick-drying coating.

♦ Price £16.99

♦ Tel 0114 233 8262

♦ burgonandball.com

PAMPA SPORT CUFF WPS BOOT

PALLADIUM

Waterproof nubuck leather with a 100% wool lining keeps feet warm and dry, while a hugging heel cup and EVA footbed mean you can step out in comfort whatever the terrain.

♦ Price £145

♦ Email cs@palladiumboots.com

♦ palladiumboots.co.uk

TROY X TROTTERS CHILDREN’S WAXED JACKETS

TROY LONDON

English-made waxed jackets with breathable membrane lining, 100% waterproof sealed seams and colourful Liberty print trims. Large pockets – with practical popper fasteners – for toys, gloves or other forage. Available in sizes from two to 11 years.

♦ Price £195

♦ Tel 020 3457 8549

♦ troylondon.com

STANMORE CREW-NECK JUMPER

WALKER & HAWKES

Plaited crew-neck jumper made from 100% merino wool. Available in three colours and five sizes, styled in a relaxed fit. A versatile, take-you-anywhere classic that can be dressed up or down.

♦ Price £85.75

♦ Tel 0121 769 1234

♦ walkerandhawkes.com

SINGLE WATCH ROLL

BENNETT WINCH

Protect precious timepieces with this rigid hexagon design handmade in England from smooth Italian leather with a cushioned suede interior and solid brass poppers. Also available in a double or triple roll.

♦ Price £325

♦ Tel 020 8798 2487

♦ bennettwinch.com

GAMEKEEPERS’ WELFARE TRUST SOCKS

SHUTTLE SOCKS

Lightweight, limited-edition crew socks available in adult size medium or large. Made from 80% cotton and 100% good heart as all the profits go to the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust.

♦ Price £12

♦ Email info@shuttlesocks.co.uk

♦ shuttlesocks.co.uk