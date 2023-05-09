Here are 9 pieces of fishing kit you shouldn't be without.

Here are 9 pieces of fishing kit you shouldn’t be without whether you are casting from a grassy bank or wading in the middle of a river.

9 MUST-BUY PIECES OF FISHING KIT

WENSUM COTTON FLY-FISHING VEST

FARLOWS

Cast your eyes on this British-made vest with a plethora of pockets and practical features: a purpose-designed sleeve for forceps; a D-ring for securing a net; and a shearling patch for holding and drying flies.

♦ Price £315

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

ROLL-TOP BACKPACK

D-ROBE

Whether in moss green or midnight, this multifunctional waterproof rucksack is durable enough for any sporting adventure. Made from recyclable TPU, it boasts a 35-litre capacity and plenty of handy internal pockets.

♦ Price £89

♦ Tel 020 3005 2517

♦ d-robeoutdoors.com

PANAMA HAT

HOUSE OF BRUAR

A staple of any gentleman’s wardrobe, this handwoven, natural straw, snap-brim panama with a simple, elegant band provides protection from UV rays and a dash of dapper style to a day out on the riverbank.

♦ Price £69.95

♦ Tel 0345 136 0111

♦ houseofbruar.com

PORTABLE RANGER GRILL

TRAEGER

This portable pellet grill has a cooking area large enough for six burgers or a rack of ribs. It has secure latches for the lid, a rear bucket to capture grease, and digital temperature control. Wood-fired flavour on the go.

♦ Price £549

♦ Email europesupport@traegergrills.com

♦ traeger.com/uk/en/dealers

LEATHER REEL COVERS

PECHE LEATHER

Protect fly reels from wear and tear with a hand-stitched vegetable-dyed leather cover. Offered in a choice of colours and either fleece or suede lining. Covers can also be embossed with initials.

♦ Price from £70

♦ Email pecheleather@gmail.com

♦ pecheleather.com

MEN’S PRO FISHING JACKET

ORVIS

Although abrasion-and puncture-proof, this fabric is also breathable and stretchy with comfort in mind. Fully taped seams and an internal cuff hold water out even when submerged. Can be zipped to PRO bib or waders.

♦ Price £469

♦ Tel 0333 400 4188

♦ orvis.co.uk

PORTABLE DOG BOWL

LE CHAMEAU

This scrunchable, lightweight and quick-drying dog bowl will ensure four-legged friends can stay hydrated on the hoof without weighing you down. Choose from blue, red or green.

♦ Price £15

♦ Tel 01572 772444

♦ lechameau.com

STAINLESS STEEL WATER BOTTLE

FLSK

A leak-proof design available in an array of colours. The 750ml bottle keeps liquids hot for 18 hours or cold for a day – even fizzy drinks – so is the perfect size for a celebratory bottle of champagne. Chin chin.

♦ Price £47

♦ Email support@flsk.co.uk

♦ flsk.co.uk

FLY BOX

FERA

Made in a workshop that has been producing fly boxes since 1860, this one has an anodised aluminium finish in smart olive green and measures 89mm x 64mm x 26mm. Conservation projects receive 5% of profits from sales to boot.

♦ Price £35

♦ Email contact@feragb.com

♦ feragb.com