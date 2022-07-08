Whether it is a Purdey shooting vest or robust watch from Bremont, these products should be on every Field reader's shopping list
Whether it is a Purdey shooting vest, a robust watch from Bremont or a colourful beaded belt from Koy Clothing, these products should be on every Field reader’s shopping list.
9 PRODUCTS EVERY FIELD READER SHOULD HAVE
AIRCO MACH 1 JET WATCH
BREMONT
A Diamond-Like Carbon finish with contrasting steel crown, case back and pin buckle. Arabic numerals and hands inlaid with luminescent green for increased legibility. For clock-watchers intent on bagging a Macnab in the nick of time.
♦ Price £3,395
♦ Tel 01494 883227
SUIT CARRIER HOLDALL
BENNETT WINCH
A holdall and suit carrier in one, allowing for a jacket and trouser to be wrapped around the central cylindrical bag to avoid tight folds. Perfect for when you’re heading north and dressing for dinner.
♦ Price £750
♦ Tel 020 8798 2487
LINEN GILET
DARZI
Cut from top-grade Belgian linen, quarter-lined and available in navy with charcoal brown pocket trim or in limestone with green trim. For late-summer layering.
♦ Price £239
♦ Tel 08081 894 476
HORN THUMBSTICK
HELEN ELIZABETH STUDIOS
Made from hazel wood, seasoned for more than a year before being straightened to make the shank, with naturally shed red deer antler for a tactile thumb rest. Sturdy enough to keep you standing on the hill, handsome enough for a hallway stick stand.
♦ Price £75
♦ Tel 07732 395714
SHOOTING JACKET
BERETTA
Lightweight, waterproof and breathable, with a micro ripstop outer and a medley of internal and external pockets, plus a tailored back to ensure drips run smoothly off. Versatile enough to take you from clays to the hill.
♦ Price £165
♦ Tel 01243 811844
SHOOTING VEST
PURDEY
Made from 100% cotton for balmy early-season days, with a hidden absorption shoulder pad, which can be switched between left and right, and bellow pockets for plentiful storage. Available in sand or green.
♦ Price £375
♦ Tel 020 7499 1801
SHOOTING PATCH JUMPER
CAMPBELL’S OF BEAULY
Knitted in the Scottish Borders town of Hawick and designed with the lady Gun in mind, using a fine-gauge Geelong lambswool with Alcantara patches on the elbows and shoulders.
♦ Price £175
♦ Tel 01463 782239
BEADED BELT
KOY CLOTHING
Crafted in Kenya by the Maasai tribe using top-grade leather, glass beads and recycled brass buckles, all sourced locally. A splash of colour looks smart with summer linen or chinos.
♦ Price £119
♦ Tel 07554 427163
EAR DEFENDERS
ISOTUNES SPORT
Get set for the grouse with the DEFY Slim; ultra-comfortable with gunshot noise suppression, Bluetooth compatibility and a background-noise-dampening microphone.
♦ Price £109.99
♦ Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com