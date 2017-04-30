Point to point fixtures: May 2017

Point to point fixtures for May 2017. Rain or shine, wake up to another three-day weekend and support your local hunt.

Point to point fixtures for May 2017 are listed below. For other fixture dates see our racing page.

A sunny day at the races calls for a seasonal picnic, how about trying out our spring fruit and almond tart recipe for your hamper. Furthermore why not celebrate any wins with a little tipple, how about checking out our best hip flasks, sip it with style.



WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN MAY 2017

Monday 1st May 2017

Banwen Point-to-Point Club

Llwyn Ddu, West Glamorgan.

Cattistock

Little Windsor, Dorset. 3m S of Crewkerne nr A3066

Enfield Chace with Cambridgeshire

Northaw, Hertfordshire. 2m NE of Potters Bar off A121

North Shropshire

Eyton-on-Severn, Wroxeter, Shrewsbury, SY5 6PW.

Stevenstone

Vauterhill, Devon. At High Bickington, 2m SW of Umberleigh, 10m S of Barnstaple, nr B3227. EX37 9BT

Warwickshire

Mollington, Oxfordshire. On A423, 5 miles north of Banbury

Zetland

Witton Castle, Durham. DL14 0DE

Saturday 6th May 2017

Modbury Harriers

Flete Park, South Devon. Entrance between Yealmpton and Modbury on the A379. On junction signposted Holbeton, Battisborough, Mothecombe and Alston.

Wheatland

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire. DY10 4QT.

Sunday 7th May 2017

Bilsdale

Easingwold, Yorkshire. 14m NW of York, nr A19

Devon & Somerset Staghounds

Holnicote, Somerset. Nr A39, 3m W of Minehead, 2m E of Porlock.

Fernie

Dingley, Northamptonshire. 5m E of Market Harborough, nr A427.

Kimblewick

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG

Lauderdale

Mosshouses, Borders. Nr A20 and M20, 4m NE of Galashields between A7 and A68.

Tredegar Farmers

Lower Machen, Gwent. 4m W of Newport on A468 at Lower Machen (Exit 28, M4)

Saturday 13th May 2017

Cumberland

Aspatria, Cumbria. At Heathfield, nr A596, 1½ miles NE of Aspatria

Golden Valley

Bredwardine, Herefordshire. 7m E of Hay-on-Wye, on B4352, 2m off A438

Minehead Harriers & West Somerset

Holnicote, Somerset. Near A39, 3m W of Minehead, 2m E of Porlock

Surrey Union

Peper Harow, Surrey. Access to the races is at Oxenford Farm (GU8 6LA) on the B3001. Halfway between the Milford junction on the A3 & Elstead.

Sunday 14th May 2017

Carmarthenshire

Trecoed. LD2 3TL.

Four Burrow

Trebudannon, Cornwall. Nr A39

Grafton

Whitfield, Northamptonshire. NN13 5TQ

Knutsford Races Club

Tabley, Cheshire. 1½ miles W of Knutsford between A556 and M6

Wednesday 17th May 2017

Weston & Banwell Harriers

Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358

Saturday 20th May 2017

Gelligaer Farmers

Lower Machen, Gwent. 4m W of Newport on A468 at Lower Machen (Exit 28, M4)

Sunday 21st May 2017

Dulverton (West)

Bratton Down, Devon. 11m N of South Molton, 3m S of Blackmoor Gate

Haydon

Hexham, Northumberland. 1m SW of town between B6305 & B6306 on NH racecourseSunday 22nd May 2016

Melton Hunt Club

Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS

North Ledbury

Hereford Point-to-Point course, Roman Road, Herefordshire. HR4 9QU.

Friday 26th May 2017

Anglo-Irish Club

Kingston Blount , Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG

Saturday 27th May 2017

Border

Hexham, Northumberland. 1m SW of town between B6305 & B6306 on NH racecourse

Fitzwilliam (Milton)

Dingley, Northamptonshire. 5m E of Market Harborough, nr A427

Sunday 28th May 2017

Berks & Bucks and Staff College & RMAS Draghounds

Kingston Blount , Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG

West Somerset Vale

Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358

Monday 29th May 2017

Albrighton & Woodland (South)

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire. DY10 4QT

South Tetcott

Upper Cross, Devon.½ m W of A3079, 2m S of Halwill Junction