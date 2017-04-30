Point to point fixtures: May 2017

Point to point fixtures for May 2017. Rain or shine, wake up to another three-day weekend and support your local hunt.
Point to point fixtures for May 2017 are listed below. For other fixture dates see our racing page.
WHERE TO GO POINT TO POINTING IN MAY 2017
Monday 1st May 2017
Banwen Point-to-Point Club
Llwyn Ddu, West Glamorgan.
Cattistock
Little Windsor, Dorset. 3m S of Crewkerne nr A3066
Enfield Chace with Cambridgeshire
Northaw, Hertfordshire. 2m NE of Potters Bar off A121
Eyton-on-Severn, Wroxeter, Shrewsbury, SY5 6PW.
Stevenstone
Vauterhill, Devon. At High Bickington, 2m SW of Umberleigh, 10m S of Barnstaple, nr B3227. EX37 9BT
Warwickshire
Mollington, Oxfordshire. On A423, 5 miles north of Banbury
Zetland
Witton Castle, Durham. DL14 0DE
Saturday 6th May 2017
Modbury Harriers
Flete Park, South Devon. Entrance between Yealmpton and Modbury on the A379. On junction signposted Holbeton, Battisborough, Mothecombe and Alston.
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire. DY10 4QT.
Sunday 7th May 2017
Bilsdale
Easingwold, Yorkshire. 14m NW of York, nr A19
Devon & Somerset Staghounds
Holnicote, Somerset. Nr A39, 3m W of Minehead, 2m E of Porlock.
Dingley, Northamptonshire. 5m E of Market Harborough, nr A427.
Kimblewick
Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG
Lauderdale
Mosshouses, Borders. Nr A20 and M20, 4m NE of Galashields between A7 and A68.
Tredegar Farmers
Lower Machen, Gwent. 4m W of Newport on A468 at Lower Machen (Exit 28, M4)
Saturday 13th May 2017
Cumberland
Aspatria, Cumbria. At Heathfield, nr A596, 1½ miles NE of Aspatria
Golden Valley
Bredwardine, Herefordshire. 7m E of Hay-on-Wye, on B4352, 2m off A438
Minehead Harriers & West Somerset
Holnicote, Somerset. Near A39, 3m W of Minehead, 2m E of Porlock
Peper Harow, Surrey. Access to the races is at Oxenford Farm (GU8 6LA) on the B3001. Halfway between the Milford junction on the A3 & Elstead.
Sunday 14th May 2017
Carmarthenshire
Trecoed. LD2 3TL.
Four Burrow
Trebudannon, Cornwall. Nr A39
Grafton
Whitfield, Northamptonshire. NN13 5TQ
Tabley, Cheshire. 1½ miles W of Knutsford between A556 and M6
Wednesday 17th May 2017
Weston & Banwell Harriers
Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358
Saturday 20th May 2017
Gelligaer Farmers
Lower Machen, Gwent. 4m W of Newport on A468 at Lower Machen (Exit 28, M4)
Sunday 21st May 2017
Dulverton (West)
Bratton Down, Devon. 11m N of South Molton, 3m S of Blackmoor Gate
Haydon
Hexham, Northumberland. 1m SW of town between B6305 & B6306 on NH racecourseSunday 22nd May 2016
Melton Hunt Club
Garthorpe, Leicestershire. LE14 2RS
North Ledbury
Hereford Point-to-Point course, Roman Road, Herefordshire. HR4 9QU.
Friday 26th May 2017
Anglo-Irish Club
Kingston Blount , Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG
Saturday 27th May 2017
Border
Hexham, Northumberland. 1m SW of town between B6305 & B6306 on NH racecourse
Fitzwilliam (Milton)
Dingley, Northamptonshire. 5m E of Market Harborough, nr A427
Sunday 28th May 2017
Berks & Bucks and Staff College & RMAS Draghounds
Kingston Blount , Oxfordshire. OX39 4SG
West Somerset Vale
Cothelstone, Somerset. 2m NE of Bishops Lydeard off A358
Monday 29th May 2017
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire. DY10 4QT
Upper Cross, Devon.½ m W of A3079, 2m S of Halwill Junction