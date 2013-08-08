Watches space: Jaeger-LeCoultre Grand Reverso

The original Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch, introduced in 1931, was an elegant solution for polo players to prevent them from shattering the glass in their watches on the field.

The first reversible watch had a solid back that could be engraved with initials or crest, or an enamel of your favourite pony.

The sporting emphasis still exists in the Jaeger-LeCoultre Grande Reverso Ultra Thin Duoface Blue (£6,800), a mechanical, manually wound watch only 9.15mm thick.

The refined cordovan leather strap is made by Casa Fagliano of Buenos Ares, renowned for its polo boots. Two faces allow for a different time zone on the reverse.

Jaeger-LeCoultre is represented on the polo field by a clutch of excellent players; Luke Tomlinson, Clare Mountbatten, Marchioness of Milford Haven and Argentinian ace Eduardo Novillo Astrado.

Head for Cowdray Park for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Autumn Cup, 9th – 22nd September, 2013.