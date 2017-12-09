If you are playing Father Christmas for a sporting small, take the stress out of stocking stuffing with The Field's Christmas gift guide for sprogs

If you’ve been tasked with stuffing a sporting small’s stocking this year, take inspiration from The Field’s Christmas gift guide for sprogs. From a sporting piggy bank for precious pennies to the perfect mug for hunt tea and a compendium of games to occupy Boxing Day, these are the best presents for sprogs this Christmas.

THE FIELD’S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR SPROGS

Unsure how to stuff the stocking this year? Sprogs can be tricky to buy for so follow The Field’s advice. From a bold blazer to motoring fun on small scale and a history quiz to test the relatives on Christmas Day, here’s how to please the smalls this Christmas.

TOYLANDER 1 READY TO DRIVE, TOYLANDER

A 1948 Series 1 Land Rover, scaled for smalls for Christmas Day delight.

♦ Price £3,950

♦ Tel 01291 626141

♦ www.toylander.com

“IN FULL CRY” MUG, THELWELL

Start honing the hunting skills while sipping at hunt tea.

♦ Price £12

♦ www.countrysidegreetings.com

GO PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, JBL

Useful for foreign jaunts. Also sits well on a chimneypiece. Exceptional sound quality.

♦ Price £24 and £35

♦ www.amazon.co.uk

DELUXE GAMES COMPENDIUM, JAQUES LONDON

All the family favourites, including chess, backgammon, bridge and more.

♦ Price £150

♦ Tel 01732 500200

♦ www.jaqueslondon.co.uk

BLAZER, KOY CLOTHING

Stand out from the crowd in bold, laidback stripes with a tribal twist.

♦ Price £218

♦ Tel 07435 752903

♦ www.koyclothing.com

QUIZ CARD GAME, HISTORY HEROES

Quiz the family on monarchs, the Second World War and more.

♦ Price £9

♦ Tel 01962 710847

♦ www.historyheroes.co.uk

HARRIS TWEED TUCK BOX, MOSSMAN TRUNKS

Dorm essential, with two styles of lock available.

♦ Price £78

♦ Tel 0845 5000 555

♦ www.mossman-trunks.co.uk

JACK RUSSELL MONEY BOX, FUR FEATHER & FIN

Perfect for squirrelling away those precious pennies.

♦ Price £21

♦ Tel 01243 811844

♦ www.furfeatherandfin.com