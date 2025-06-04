What does summer look like for a BASC member?

As the countryside bursts into life for the summer months, so too does the summer sporting calendar for BASC members

For many, summer is a time for rest and leisure: long lunches, slow afternoons and garden gatherings. But for a BASC member, summer is something altogether different. It’s a season of opportunity. It’s early starts and late sunsets. It’s time spent with dogs, friends and family in the field, on the hill and under wide-open skies. It’s an invitation to connect more deeply with the British countryside and the role we play within it.

As the natural world bursts into colour and activity, so too does the summer sporting calendar. While the more traditional elements of the shooting season may still be months away, summer is far from quiet. In fact, it’s one of the most active and diverse times of year for BASC members.

Fieldsports in full swing

Woodpigeon shooting is in full flow – an essential form of crop protection that also offers sporting challenge and environmental benefit. With the right permissions, knowledge and equipment, a summer’s day in pursuit of pigeon is as rewarding as it is useful. The hard-working gamekeepers are busy doing all the jobs they couldn’t do in the winter, ensuring habitats are in top condition and everything is ready for the season ahead. BASC provides up-to-date guidance, legal support and expert resources to ensure members carry out this work safely and responsibly.

Stalking also takes centre stage. With the roebuck season well under way and opportunities for muntjac depending on location, summer offers unique chances to refine your fieldcraft. There’s something quite special about stalking at dawn, when the mist is lifting, and the only sounds are birdsong and your own careful breath. Whether managing deer populations or simply appreciating the skill involved, BASC members are supported by training, best-practice advice and access to a wealth of experience.

And let’s not forget clays. For those looking to keep their eye in ahead of the game season – or simply enjoy a competitive afternoon with like-minded shots – summer is the perfect time to hone skills. From local grounds to national competitions, BASC promotes a wide network of shooting opportunities for all abilities.

A season of events and experiences

BASC’s summer calendar is packed with events that bring the shooting community together. From countryside shows and regional game fairs to family days and gundog scurries, there’s something for everyone. These events are not just social occasions: they’re celebrations of rural life and everything that makes it special.

One of the great strengths of BASC is its ability to welcome new faces while supporting experienced hands. Young Shots days introduce the next generation to safe, respectful shooting, with expert instructors and a strong emphasis on conservation. At the other end of the scale, members can enjoy tailored training sessions, habitat management workshops and policy briefings – a reminder that membership isn’t only about sport but about stewardship.

Support that makes a difference

Behind every great day out is the reassurance that comes with being a BASC member. That means comprehensive insurance cover for shooting, conservation and related activities. It means having access to a team of professionals who can advise on legal issues, firearms licensing and land management. And it means knowing that your voice is part of a national movement advocating for sustainable shooting and countryside pursuits.

BASC works tirelessly on behalf of its members, representing their interests in Parliament, in the media and with regulatory bodies. From the firearms licensing backlog to general licences and environmental policy, the Association is constantly working to ensure shooting’s future is protected and understood.

More than a membership – a way of life

Ultimately, summer for a BASC member is about connection – to the countryside, to community and to purpose. It’s about giving back while gaining unforgettable experiences in return. It’s the satisfaction of a well-placed shot, the companionship of a dog in the hide, the laughter around a barbecue at the end of the day.

It’s also about values: responsibility, conservation and a deep respect for the natural world. As pressures on the countryside increase, BASC members stand for a balanced, informed and passionate approach to rural life. Whether you shoot, stalk, manage habitat or simply want to support sustainable country sports, your membership is a statement of what matters.

So, what does summer look like for a BASC member? It looks like sunrises and silhouettes. Like boot prints in the dew and dogs leaping through long grass. It looks like belonging – to something bigger, something better and something that lasts far beyond the season.

Become a member today

Whether you’re looking to get started, improve your skills or support the future of sustainable shooting, BASC membership opens the door to a lifetime of adventure. Join us and make this summer your best yet. To find the right membership for you, visit: basc.org.uk/join