Introducing Skinner’s Field & Trial Variety Pack

Skinner's, a family business that loves dogs as much as you do, is proud to introduce its new Adult Wet Variety Pack. This delicious wet food has been created to help your gundog perform at its peak

At Skinner’s our years of experience and understanding with specialised canine nutrition have helped generations of working dogs to perform at their peak. It’s instinctive nutrition, allowing your dog to follow their nose and get outdoors. From our Puppy Milk, Puppy & Junior foods to our Light & Senior range, we’ve got your dog covered. We are a family business that loves dogs as much as you do.

Now we’re proud to introduce our Adult Wet Variety Pack of 12 with three delicious recipes to choose from: four chicken with root vegetables; four lamb with root vegetables; and four salmon with steamed vegetables. Each 390g pack contains a grain-free recipe made with wholesome natural ingredients that can benefit your dog by helping to promote a healthy coat, protect joints, build muscle as well as supporting the immune system and maintaining their bones and teeth.

“Our wet diets are all balanced and complete, which means they provide all the nutrients a healthy dog needs. They are also grain free-formulations so are ideal for dogs with sensitivities towards ingredients such as wheat, maize, barley and rice,” says Zoe Russell, Skinner’s in-house nutritionist. This highly palatable, pate-like wet food, which is made by Skinner’s in East Anglia, is nutritionally balanced so can be fed alone as a ‘complete’ food or as a ‘topper’ for kibble. It is steam cooked, making it easy to digest so ideal for fussy eaters.

To find out more about Skinner’s and our dog food, take a look at the website skinners.co.uk. There, you’ll find a whole host of useful information and our online shop. Alternatively, visit one of our 2,000 stockists across the country. To find the location of your nearest, simply type your postcode into the stockist search on our website.

Finally, we love to keep in touch with all the dogs that are fed Skinner’s so please tag us on Instagram – @skinnersfieldandtrial – in photographs of your dogs enjoying the great outdoors and Skinner’s food.