Campbell’s of Beauly – country tailors and outfitters

Step through the doors of Campbell’s of Beauly in the classic Scottish town of Beauly, west of Inverness, and you’re immediately enveloped by the soft colours of the surrounding Highlands.

Classic tweeds, woollen goods and countrywear line the shelves and it’s at once apparent that the company’s fieldsports credentials are well established, with game trophies proudly displayed on the walls, along with the Royal Warrant of Her Late Majesty The Queen for tailoring services. The family-run country tailor has been operating since 1858 and is still in private hands.

Today the shop represents a thriving retail business, both in-house and online. Whilst Campbell’s shows a tempting line of jackets, sweaters, socks and classic tweed caps to browse through, it’s really a key destination for those looking for sporting tweeds and Highland dress.

Look around the dance floor when Highland reels are in full swing and you can be sure that many of the tartan trews and kilts being sported were created for the owners by Campbell’s.

The tailoring section at the back of the shop is a feast for lovers of tweed and fine woollen fabrics. It is here that you can be measured for a suit, jacket, breeks, the afore-mentioned tartan trews or Highland dress. However, if a trip to the Highlands is not possible, Campbell’s has opened a tailoring service in London’s Marylebone, which is proving highly popular.

If you’ve recently rediscovered your Scottish roots and want to proclaim them in your family tartan then Campbell’s will talk you through your sartorial options and create a piece for you.

A highly experienced team of tailors and seamstresses hand-cut and hand-tailor all Campbell’s clothing in-house. Every order taken is individually measured to the client. A word of warning though. Once you have had a garment made-to-measure and felt the sublime difference you will never feel the same about off-the-peg clothing.

​​Unlike more recently established retailers, Campbell’s has no need to overhype its provenance. It’s always been a name for those in the know.

Fair Isle sweaters can be seen in all the fashion pages this season, but Campbell’s has always offered these timeless classics in the traditional patterns. Some customers want to buy classic tweed fabric by the metre and Campbell’s offers this facility online, with over twenty different patterns and colours.

The Campbell’s online shop has sections for men, women and children offering outerwear, knitwear, footwear and accessories.

Visit Campbells of Beauly to find out more and make a booking.