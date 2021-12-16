Join BASC to be part of shooting’s future

Find out more about the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), the UK’s largest shooting organisation that promotes sustainable shooting in parliament, the media and on the ground

BASC started life as WAGBI, the Wildfowlers’ Association of Great Britain and Ireland, way back in 1908. In 1950 WAGBI had five affiliated organisations, and a membership of around 10,000. In 1981, WAGBI changed its name to the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) to acknowledge that shooting sports required a single representative body and that WAGBI was best qualified to take on that role.

Subsequently BASC has grown into an influential organisation with a membership of over 150,000 and growing, more than 1,200 affiliated clubs and registered shooting syndicates and a staff of 143.

The association’s current work, responsibilities and aspirations are complex, broad-based and becoming more so as the world shrinks, the countryside changes and the people demand greater access to it.

Ours is an ancient and honourable sport that BASC is determined to maintain for future generations as well as current members.

For some, taking part in a Macnab challenge may be the pinnacle of their sporting ambitions. For others, days with friends game shooting is what it’s all about, or flighting ducks on a windy marsh, stalking deer in woods or on the hill or just mooching around woods and hedgerows with dog and gun. Shooting is very much a sport for all.

Regardless of what types of shooting you enjoy, BASC is here for you.

Our tagline is ‘BASC – Best in the Field’, and here’s why:

BASC is the UK’s largest shooting organisation that promotes sustainable shooting in parliament, the media and on the ground.

We have the largest and best resources of any UK shooting organisation, with the biggest group of shooting subject matter experts backed up with the largest number of national and local support teams to help members.

BASC insurance is based on a relationship that you can trust, providing specially tailored packages for shooters at great value. Our insurance is well-known and widely accepted, including overseas.

We work with a wide range of partners to bring really worthwhile special discounts and offers to our members.

It is important to attract new shooters to the fold, so shooting can keep its strength in numbers. BASC spends a lot of resources training new shooters, young and old, on various aspects of shooting and conservation. Whatever your level of ability or experience and whatever sporting discipline interests you, BASC is here to help. Take a look at all the training courses and shooting opportunities on our website.

If to want to play your part in ensuring sustainable shooting is here for future generations, support BASC by becoming a member. Visit basc.org.uk/support-us/

BASC is a trading name of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 311937. You may check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA’s website or by contacting the FCA on 0800 111 6768.