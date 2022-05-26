6 unmissable attractions at The Game Fair 2022

The Game Fair returns to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire this 29-31 July. Find out what 6 attractions you have to tick off at the show are

The Game Fair returns to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire this 29-31 July and once again it’s set to be an unmissable three-day celebration of all that’s great about the British countryside. With hundreds of exhibitors, displays, competitions and ‘have a go’ opportunities encompassing the best-loved fieldsports and rural pastimes the question is – how do you plan your visit so you don’t miss a thing? Here are six things to see and do during The Game Fair 2022 to ensure a memorable and exciting visit.

1. Outstanding angling in the Fishing Village

Angling enthusiasts can look forward to a revived Fishing Village, with the return of the ever-popular casting pool and spellbinding demonstrations from experts including Hywel Morgan, Scott Mackenzie and Tanya Morgan.

2. Guns galore in one of the longest shooting lines in Europe

The famous Shooting Line hosts have-a-go sessions and lessons for newcomers as well as top-level competitions for expert guns, all under the watchful eye of the expert team from EJ Churchill. A wander down Gunmakers Row, presented by Pulsar, will unveil the incredible range of exhibitors from the worlds of clay shooting, rifles, air guns and more, with new and used guns, accessories and clothing for sale.

3. Waggy tails guaranteed in the gundog area

Consistently one of the most popular attractions on all three days of The Game Fair, the gundog zone has something for everyone from the most serious dog handler to those seeking training tips for their first working dog. There are experts on hand to chat to, exhibitors selling dog food, training accessories and more, plus competitions galore, sponsored by Isuzu, Dog & Field and Harkila, including the return of the much-loved Euro Challenge showcasing the best working dogs and handlers in Europe.

4. Foodie heaven with a focus on game and sustainability

Celebrity chef James Martin returns to the VIP Enclosure, sponsored by Investec, with a specially created menu, while TV personality and author Amanda Owen (The Yorkshire Shepherdess) makes her first appearance, creating a special lunch menu for Sunday visitors. The BASC Wild Food Theatre will showcase the best of game cookery, alongside popular names from the cookbook, restaurant and kitchen world including former boyband star turned farmer JB Gill.

5. An exciting and challenging 4×4 experience with ISUZU and Subaru

Enjoy an adrenaline-boosting drive testing out the latest 4×4 models from ISUZU and Subaru, who have joined forces to present the off-road driving experience at The Game Fair. There will be 30-minute test drives available on a range of models throughout the duration of the show, so you might find yourself popping back to take a closer look…

6. Thrills, spills and demos in the Main Arena

New to The Game Fair, the Main Arena is where you will see the amazing Cossacks display. Plus, there are hound parades, Pony Club mounted games, scurry driving, gundog displays and much, much more to take in while you rest your feet.

Tickets for The Game Fair 2022 are on sale now, and once again BASC members can register for complimentary tickets. Visit https://thegamefair.org to learn more.