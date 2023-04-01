Point-to-Point Fixtures: April 2023

All the point-to-point fixtures for April 2023 in one place
All the point-to-point fixtures for April 2023 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.
POINT-TO-POINT FIXTURES IN APRIL 2023
Friday 7th April
Higham, Suffolk
Saturday 8th April
Hornby Castle, Yorkshire
Kimble, Buckinghamshire
Sandon, Staffordshire
Dingley
Dunsmore
Monday 10th April
Aldington, Kent
Lydstep, Dyfed
Trebudannon, Cornwall
Paxford, Gloucestershire
Lockinge, Oxfordshire
Thorpe Lodge
Eyton-on-Severn, Shropshire
Taunton Vale Foxhounds & Taunton Vale Harriers Hunts
Cothelstone, Somerset
Corbridge, Northumberland
Saturday 15th April
Essex with Farmers & Union Hunt
High Easter, Essex
Flete Park Races Dartmoor Foxhounds
Flete Park, Devon
Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire
Sunday 16th April
Mosshouses, Borders
Bonvilston
Cotley, Somerset
Saturday 22nd April
Woodford, Gloucestershire
Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray Hunt
Parham, West Sussex
Minehead Harriers and West Somerset Hunt
Holnicote, Somerset
Garthorpe, Leicestershire
Lydstep, Dyfed
Sunday 23rd April
Stafford Cross, Devon
Tabley, Cheshire
West Norfolk Foxhounds and North Norfolk Harriers
Fakenham, Norfolk
Saturday 29th April
Flete Park, Devon
Godstone, Surrey
Overton, South Lanarkshire
Ystrad Taf Fechan Point-to-Point Club
Bonvilston
Sunday 30th April
Cotswold Vale Farmers Hunt Novice & Veteran Riders Meeting
Andoversford, Gloucestershire
South Hill
Dingley