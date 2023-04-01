Point-to-Point Fixtures: April 2023

All the point-to-point fixtures for April 2023 in one place





All the point-to-point fixtures for April 2023 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.

POINT-TO-POINT FIXTURES IN APRIL 2023

Friday 7th April

Essex & Suffolk Hunt

Higham, Suffolk

Saturday 8th April

Bedale Hunt

Hornby Castle, Yorkshire

Kimblewick Hunt

Kimble, Buckinghamshire

North Stafforshire Hunt

Sandon, Staffordshire

Pytchley with Woodland

Dingley

Silverton Foxhounds

Dunsmore

Monday 10th April

Aldington Races

Aldington, Kent

Cresselly Hunt

Lydstep, Dyfed

Four Burrow

Trebudannon, Cornwall

North Cotswold Hunt

Paxford, Gloucestershire

Old Berkshire Hunt

Lockinge, Oxfordshire

South Notts Hunt

Thorpe Lodge

South Shropshire Hunt

Eyton-on-Severn, Shropshire

Taunton Vale Foxhounds & Taunton Vale Harriers Hunts

Cothelstone, Somerset

Tynedale Hunt

Corbridge, Northumberland

Saturday 15th April

Essex with Farmers & Union Hunt

High Easter, Essex

Flete Park Races Dartmoor Foxhounds

Flete Park, Devon

Worcestershire Hunt

Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire

Sunday 16th April

Lauderdale Hunt

Mosshouses, Borders

Llangeinor and Pentyrch Hunt

Bonvilston

Seavington Hunt

Cotley, Somerset

Saturday 22nd April

Berkeley Races

Woodford, Gloucestershire

Chiddingfold, Leconfield & Cowdray Hunt

Parham, West Sussex

Minehead Harriers and West Somerset Hunt

Holnicote, Somerset

Quorn Hunt

Garthorpe, Leicestershire

Tivyside Hunt

Lydstep, Dyfed

Sunday 23rd April

Axe Vale Hunt

Stafford Cross, Devon

Cheshire Forest Hunt

Tabley, Cheshire

West Norfolk Foxhounds and North Norfolk Harriers

Fakenham, Norfolk

Saturday 29th April

Flete Park Races

Flete Park, Devon

Mid Surrey Famers Draghounds

Godstone, Surrey

Overton Races

Overton, South Lanarkshire

Ystrad Taf Fechan Point-to-Point Club

Bonvilston

Sunday 30th April

Cotswold Vale Farmers Hunt Novice & Veteran Riders Meeting

Andoversford, Gloucestershire

Devon & Somerset Staghounds

South Hill

Fernie Hunt

Dingley