Starting your season off right is always important. To help you with that The Field have compiled a list of products that you might need this season. From comfy gilets to a 70cl cartridge-shaped flask of sloe gin you’ll have your season covered.

NINE PRODUCTS TO START YOUR SEASON OFF RIGHT

STOLE

JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN X SABINA SAVAGE

A nod to Johnstons of Elgin’s success at the 1851 Great Exhibition in London, with print designer Sabina Savage’s hand-drawn creatures from past and present. Made from cashmere and wool, it has autumn evenings covered. Available in navy or dark camel.

♦ Price £399

♦ Tel 03442 252 252

♦ johnstonsofelgin.com

COMMEMORATIVE JUMPER

ALAN PAINE

Limited edition pure lambswool men’s sweater to say three cheers for 115 years of this treasured British brand. Bordeaux and tartan green neck and waist trims, chosen from its archive of club colour trim options.

♦ Price £115

♦ Tel 01623 415760

♦ alanpaine.co.uk

HUNTING SOCKS

FARLOWS

Made from a merino wool blend, they’re breathable (and can keep bad smells at bay), with added reinforcement for support and an elasticated rib for a snug fit. Available in long and short. Wave goodbye to blisters from the off this season.

♦ Price from £28.49

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

SLOE GIN

SHOTS AND COMPANY

A shot of crisp, dry sloes in a clever shotgun cartridge-shaped 70cl bottle. Expect a rich plum-berry palate with fruit tannins, peach sweetness and a hint of black pepper. Add to fizz to perk up elevenses.

♦ Price £85

♦ Tel 01638 751372

♦ shotsandcompany.com

DIGITAL BINOCULARS

SWAROVSKI OPTIK

EL Range digital binoculars with razor-sharp images, 8x and 10x magnification, a measurement range of 10m to 2,000m (10.9 to 2,187 yards), compass, ballistics calculator and tracking assistant. Now available in orange as well as green. Keep your eyes on the prize as you head for the hill.

♦ Price from £2,920

♦ Tel 0800 3242 5056

♦ swarovskioptik.com

CASHMERE GILET

ILLANN

Fully reversible with hand-warming pockets on both sides, a funnel neck and contrasting suede trim. Made from double-layer two-ply cashmere and available in eight colour combinations. Layer up on the peg or throw on for dinner.

♦ Price £325

♦ Tel 0121 227 2950

♦ illann.com

WATCH ROLL

ETTINGER

Lined with soft suede to keep your watch safe and clean, with a silver popper button that extends to fit larger wrist furniture. Monogram with initials for a smart addition. Makes packing for your sporting weekend super slick.

♦ Price £270

♦ Tel 020 8877 1616

♦ ettinger.co.uk

EXPLORER’S KNIFE

SAVERNAKE KNIVES

Designed with explorer Levison Wood, with the signature Savernake concave blade for skinning and gralloching and an ergonomic handle. The first 25 knives have a metal pin from a train that TE Lawrence blew up in 1917, and the maroon liner on the handle is a nod to Wood’s time in the Parachute Regiment.

♦ Price £350

♦ Tel 01672 870120

♦ savernakeknives.co.uk

UNISEX WILDWOOD GTX BOOTS

HÄRKILA

Hard-wearing Cordura material – faster drying and more breathable than leather. Some of the lightest boots in the range, weighing just 620g per boot, with reinforced stitching, a medium-stiff sole and a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane.

♦ Price £189.99

♦ Tel 0330 027 2410

♦ gb.harkila.com